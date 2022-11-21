Read full article on original website
2022 AMAs: Taylor Swift nominated, Wayne Brady hosting, Carrie Underwood performing and what else to know
The AMA Awards, one of the few award shows decided by fan votes, are here. Here's a look at who's hosting and performing and other details about the show.
Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener
Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
Check Out the Fab Fashions From the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet!
The 50th Annual American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, hosted by Wayne Brady, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in recognition of the most popular artists and albums of the year -- and Parade takes you on the red carpet for a look at the outfits that the celebrities wore.
Dove Cameron Makes AMAs Debut With 'Boyfriend' Performance, Pays Tribute to Colorado Springs Shooting Victims
Schmigadoon!‘s own Dove Cameron took the American Music Awards stage for the first time on Sunday, treating viewers to a debut performance of her hit song “Boyfriend.” Cameron earned her first American Music Award nomination this year for New Artist of the Year, a category she won earlier in the broadcast. “Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” she said after accepting her trophy from Sheryl Lee Ralph. “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be honest and to write music about it, and I’ve never...
Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth Pay Tribute to Lionel Richie With Hits-Filled Medley at 2022 AMAs
Lionel Richie, already a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, was also the recipient of the American Music Awards’ prestigious Icon Award at Sunday’s show — with Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performing a medley of Richie’s songs to honor the R&B legend. Richie’s award was presented to him by the first AMAs host, Smokey Robinson, who called the iconic singer his brother and praised Richie for his ability to tackle any genre. “God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few,” Richie said, dedicating his acceptance...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
A.V. Club
The American Music Awards 2022: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals
The American Music Awards aren’t the biggest night in music, or probably even the second-biggest night in music, but they are certainly a night in music. But even if the AMAs are just the Grammy Awards but with less prestige—the music industry’s Golden Globes to their Oscars, if you will, ignoring the baggage that comes with comparing something to the Golden Globes—that didn’t stop famous people from joining the party.
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance
The American Music Awards’ production company has responded to Chris Brown’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance. Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction. More from VIBE.comKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris BrownCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Mocks AMAs Ratings As Producers Explain Axed Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has mocked the American Music Awards’ ratings after his Michael Jackson tribute was canceled at the last minute. Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (November 21) to share a news story that stated the 2022 AMAs saw a major dip in viewers compared last year, while adding his own face palm emoji.
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Camila Cabello Pokes Fun At Herself For Pronunciation Of ‘Christmas’ In Song After Being Mocked For It
Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, but Camila Cabello has the distinction of being the “Princess of Quismois.” One year after Camila, 25, debuted the unique way she pronounces “Christmas” – and weeks after she shared her take on the Bing Crosby holiday classic on all streaming platforms – she posted a video of her “before recording my version of ‘I’ll be Home for Christmas (quismois).” In the short clip, Camila works as her own vocal coach, trying to get her to pronounce “Christmas” correctly. Despite all efforts, Camilla still said “Christmas” like a mish-mashed marriage of “Quiznos” and “mouse.”
Miranda Lambert Gives Heartfelt Reaction After Receiving 4 Grammy Nominations
The Recording Academy released its list of Grammy nominees on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert came away with four nominations. This year, her latest album Palomino is up for Best Country Album. Tracks from that record also produced two nominations. “If I Was a Cowboy” is up for Best Country Song and “In His Arms” is up for Best Country Solo Performance. Additionally, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Miranda’s duet with Luke Combs, is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”
The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
Bebe Rexha Makes the AMAs ‘Feel Good’ With Otherworldly Performance
We’re good, yeah we’re feeling all right — all thanks to Bebe Rexha. The singer arrived at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday to perform her Nineties-sampling hit “I’m Good (Blue).” Sans David Guetta, the Albanian pop star performed in a metallic, silver top and leather black pants as she hit all the high notes in the outer space-themed set. The performance of “I’m Good” comes 10 years after David Guetta — who didn’t appear onstage alongside Rexha — took home the award for Top Dance Artist in 2012. The collaboration — which recently earned the duo a nomination...
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday’s Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. ″‘All Too Well 10’ is the song I’m the most...
US News and World Report
Taylor Swift Dominates Again at American Music Awards
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year. The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins...
ETOnline.com
BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist
BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
