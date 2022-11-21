Read full article on original website
Autochek Expands Vehicle Financing Access in Africa With New Platform
South Africa’s car buying market will get more financing options, thanks to automotive technology company Autochek’s new service. In a Tuesday (Nov. 22) press release, the company said that the new Autochek Financial Services will make vehicle financing possible for customers and businesses across Africa, while also connecting back to the company’s existing car buying marketplace.
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
Tigo Money and Visa Team on Digital Financial Services in LatAm
Digital wallet Tigo Money has partnered with Visa on a regional agreement that aims to expand access to digital financial services across Latin America. The agreement creates a new payment solution — the Tigo Money Visa Card — that is linked to the consumer’s Tigo Money wallet and allows them to use their digital money anywhere Visa is accepted, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 21) press release.
ASIC: Block Earner Ran Unlicensed Crypto Investments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued the FinTech company Block Earner for allegedly offering cryptocurrency investments without a license. “Block Earner offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets under the names USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner (collectively, the earner products),” the regulator said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) news release.
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected
With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
AirTank Launches eCommerce Platform for Healthcare and MedTech Sectors
Healthcare-focused eCommerce consulting agency AirTank has launched an eCommerce platform built exclusively for the healthcare and medical technology sectors. The new CareCart platform is designed to meet the specific needs of these industries and to comply with rules and regulations that govern them, AirTank said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release.
MENA Platforms Leverage Social Commerce to Appeal to Connected Consumers
In Egypt’s eCommerce market, two retail models sit side by side. On the one hand, there are the big players, which provide a reliable service and wide range of products but have limited appeal beyond a small contingent of predominantly urban consumers who are already used to shopping online.
Balance Lands $350M to Help Steady SMBs
B2B marketplace and eCommerce payments platform Balance has received a $350 million credit facility from Viola Credit to boost its financing capabilities. “Merchants can’t facilitate trust with new buyers without payment terms and buyers won’t move from their current vendor without getting the same terms,” Balance CEO Bar Geron said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 22).
freightwaves.com
Amazon air hub workers launch campaign to form union
A group of workers who handle planes and packages at Amazon’s national air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are trying to unionize the facility, demanding $30 per hour in starting wages and other benefits. The organizing committee says it is looking to affiliate with one of the...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
Uber Taps Rapid Delivery Partner Zapp to Drive Cross-Platform Spending
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it is partnering with the British 20-minute convenience delivery app Zapp to offer the latter’s products on the Uber Eats marketplace in Central London. “We’re excited to partner with Zapp to offer round the clock convenience as one of the...
As RTP Turns 5, Matching Experience to Expectation Is the Challenge
The customer experience encompasses all of the touch points that customers take advantage of when interacting with a company’s employees, assets or operations — including and especially the payment experience. By streamlining and modernizing their payment experience through digital tools and future-fit investments, companies can provide a better,...
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
Photon Energy Debuts B2B eCommerce Platform for Solar Industry in CEE
Solar technology component wholesale distributor Photon Energy Technology has launched a B2B eCommerce platform for its photovoltaic installer (PV) customers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) markets. The new platform is designed to complement the company’s traditional sales channels, grow and diversify its customer base, and enable PV installers to...
Real Life Lessons Remain as the Payments World Goes Digital
The pandemic-fueled rise of online shopping and its hyper adoption across all commerce categories has made “adapt or die” the calling card for emergent card payment solutions everywhere. At the same time, it has become imperative for merchants to evolve their transaction-focused fundamentals from the ground up and...
