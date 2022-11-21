ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 6

Paul Fregeau
2d ago

this is very sad news, however he had a daily routine. The public needs an answer to this situation. Was he off any meds , is there violence involved here ? the story can't just end here without a cause of death 😥

2
 

westernmassnews.com

Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee police, the crash took place on Center Street around 2:15 a.m. Two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center though information on their conditions was not immediately available. In a...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle vehicle fire on Frost Street in Springfield

The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Intruder breaks into occupied Wilbraham home Tuesday, police say

Wilbraham police are searching for an individual accused of breaking into an occupied Wilbraham home early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1 a.m. Wilbraham police received a report of an individual who broke into an occupied home on northern Stony Hill Road, the department wrote in a press release.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow Police looking for stolen check suspect

The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police investigating house, car break-ins

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. According to Wilbraham Police, officers responded to Stony Hill Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a house break-in. Police said that the homeowner woke up upon hearing the...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y. Officers were called to the Wilbraham store shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They added that during an altercation, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.
WILBRAHAM, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford

Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving

The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West...
WESTFIELD, MA

