Paul Fregeau
2d ago
this is very sad news, however he had a daily routine. The public needs an answer to this situation. Was he off any meds , is there violence involved here ? the story can't just end here without a cause of death 😥
westernmassnews.com
Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee police, the crash took place on Center Street around 2:15 a.m. Two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center though information on their conditions was not immediately available. In a...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle vehicle fire on Frost Street in Springfield
The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y.
41-Year-Old Hartford Man Accused Of Leaving Infant On Hood Of Stranger's Parked Car
A Connecticut man was charged after investigators reported that he abandoned a two-pound infant on the hood of a parked vehicle earlier this year. Jorge Grados, age 41, was arrested at his Hartford home on Monday, Nov. 21, for the incident that happened in Tolland County in March, Connecticut State Police said.
MassLive.com
Intruder breaks into occupied Wilbraham home Tuesday, police say
Wilbraham police are searching for an individual accused of breaking into an occupied Wilbraham home early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1 a.m. Wilbraham police received a report of an individual who broke into an occupied home on northern Stony Hill Road, the department wrote in a press release.
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow Police looking for stolen check suspect
The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y.
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police investigating house, car break-ins
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. According to Wilbraham Police, officers responded to Stony Hill Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a house break-in. Police said that the homeowner woke up upon hearing the...
westernmassnews.com
Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y. Officers were called to the Wilbraham store shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They added that during an altercation, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford
Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
westernmassnews.com
Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving
The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West...
Tractor-trailer fire at Target in Hadley
The Hadley Fire Department was called to the Target on Russell street where a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Monday.
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
Hartford Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Back At New Britain Bus Station, Police Report
A 23-year-old man was charged with assault after police said he stabbed a man at a bus station in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an assault at the downtown New Britain Fastrak Station at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Authorities...
Westfield center will handle Southwick’s emergency dispatch starting Dec. 1
WESTFIELD — After more than a year of construction and preparation, Southwick’s emergency dispatching will now come from Westfield, as the Westfield Regional Public Safety Center goes live Dec. 1. For years, all 911 calls from Southwick would be answered by dispatchers sitting in the Southwick Police Department...
Two officers convicted of assault reinstated in Springfield
Two officers convicted in an assault case outside of Nathan Bill's Bar are being reinstated to the Springfield Police Department.
East Lyme Father Charged After 4-Week-Old Twins Hospitalized With Fractures, Police Say
A 19-year-old Connecticut father was charged after police reported that his 4-week-old twins were hospitalized with multiple fractures last month. The East Lyme Police Department said it was contacted by a medical office in Old Saybrook in October about infants with injuries. The twin babies were taken to the emergency...
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
