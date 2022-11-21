Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Valley Reporter
Killington prepares to host HERoic Killington Cup ski races
Killington Resort will host the women’s Heroic Killington Cup races, a stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup tour, November 25-27. On November 16, International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) gave the go-ahead for the race after a long stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures. “I can confidently say...
New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup
By Katy Savage This year’s World Cup attendees will be among the first to see Killington’s newly completed K-1 Base Lodge. The debut of the $30+ million project on Friday, Nov. 25, has been three years in the making. The […] Read More The post New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup appeared first on The Mountain Times.
newenglandnewspress.com
Valley News – Windsor High coach to lead Vermont’s Shrine Bowl team; roster announced
After leading the Windsor High football team to back-to-back perfect seasons and VPA Division III state titles, Greg Balch was named the head coach of the Vermont team for the 2023 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The 70th annual game will take place Aug. 5 at Castleton University. Balch, who just...
After a Life-Altering Accident, a Young Teacher Adapts to a New Reality
Allie Bianchi's life was on a sky's-the-limit trajectory. With a fresh college degree in hand, Bianchi, 23, had finished her first year at Barre City Elementary School working as a special educator, a job she'd dreamed about. She'd started on a master's degree and still found time to babysit local...
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
glensfallschronicle.com
Plight of the mama bear
Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
WCAX
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network.
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many “guests” as “hosts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
Two helicoptered to burn centers after South Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in South Glens Falls.
Addison Independent
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Long-awaited connector opens on UVM campus
University Place, the road that connects Main St to Colchester Ave through UVM's campus, is now open for use.
mynbc5.com
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
Lake Champlain’s Split Rock is a good holiday hike
Plenty of history, scenery to take in as you work off the pie. Growing up in rural West Virginia (which is to say, all of West Virginia) there were no such things as Turkey Trots. I don’t even want to think what would have happened to someone peddling such an idea.
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Survey shows high nurse satisfaction in Vermont
The nurses of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) participated in the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) RN Survey throughout the month of November. The survey measures nurse job satisfaction.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
