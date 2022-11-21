ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

The Valley Reporter

Killington prepares to host HERoic Killington Cup ski races

Killington Resort will host the women’s Heroic Killington Cup races, a stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup tour, November 25-27. On November 16, International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) gave the go-ahead for the race after a long stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures. “I can confidently say...
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup

By Katy Savage This year’s World Cup attendees will be among the first to see Killington’s newly completed K-1 Base Lodge. The debut of the $30+ million project on Friday, Nov. 25, has been three years in the making. The […] Read More The post New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season

A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
VERMONT STATE
glensfallschronicle.com

Plight of the mama bear

Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
WINHALL, VT
WCAX

Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
JERICHO, VT
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Addison Independent

A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star

It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
BRANDON, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT

