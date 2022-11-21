Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Melha Shriners kick off Feztival of Trees in West Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.
westernmassnews.com
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley
westernmassnews.com
Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM Rain Sunday To Close Out The Holiday Weekend
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield kicks off holiday season with tree lighting, rink opening
The Festival of Trees kicked off Friday at the MassMutual Center.
westernmassnews.com
Annual Festival of Trees kicks off in Springfield
Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Local shoppers head to stores for Black Friday deals
The Festival of Trees kicked off Friday at the MassMutual Center.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton business finds unique way to mark Small Business Saturday
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a unique way to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Local dance apparel store, Mary Ann’s Dance and More in Easthampton, hosted their seventh annual ugly sweater party. Guests were encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater. Those who participated received a discount on their purchases....
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m. “It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police
Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to be taken care of at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. One person killed, another injured from crash on Center Street in Chicopee.
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
westernmassnews.com
Fundraising initiative supports Chicopee Comp student battling cancer
Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to be taken care of at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police. One person killed, another injured from crash on Center Street in Chicopee.
nepm.org
'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside
Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
