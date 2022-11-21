ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westernmassnews.com

Melha Shriners kick off Feztival of Trees in West Springfield

Small businesses across western Massachusetts are giving shoppers more options to save money and support their local economy by celebrating Small Business Saturday. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM Rain Sunday To Close Out The Holiday Weekend. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley

Small businesses across western Massachusetts are giving shoppers more options to save money and support their local economy by celebrating Small Business Saturday. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM Rain Sunday To Close Out The Holiday Weekend. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Annual Festival of Trees kicks off in Springfield

Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party. Soccer fans piled into the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille Friday for a fun watch party of the 2022 World Cup. Updated: 20 hours ago. Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local shoppers head to stores for Black Friday deals

Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party. Soccer fans piled into the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille Friday for a fun watch party of the 2022 World Cup. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Festival of Trees kicked off Friday at the MassMutual Center. The annual...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton business finds unique way to mark Small Business Saturday

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a unique way to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Local dance apparel store, Mary Ann’s Dance and More in Easthampton, hosted their seventh annual ugly sweater party. Guests were encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater. Those who participated received a discount on their purchases....
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m. “It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police

Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to be taken care of at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. One person killed, another injured from crash on Center Street in Chicopee. Updated: 18 hours ago. Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. Fundraising initiative...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fundraising initiative supports Chicopee Comp student battling cancer

Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to be taken care of at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police. A local school gave thanks on Thursday by giving back. One person killed, another injured from crash on Center Street in Chicopee.
CHICOPEE, MA
nepm.org

'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside

Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

