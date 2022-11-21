Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
7 Best Cell Phone Plans of 2023
Best for PrepaidBest for AffordabilityBest for FamiliesBest for Unlimited DataBest for Line Options. AT&T PrepaidMint MobileTello MobileVerizonT-MobileVisible Unlimited. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Price. Starting at $25/month. Starting at $15/month. Starting at $10/month. $70/month for one line, discounts per additional line. $60/month for one line, discounts per additional line.
laptopmag.com
How to block spam calls on iPhone — 3 ways to thwart unwanted callers
"How to block spam calls on iPhone" is a query that is skyrocketing on Google Search — and rightly so! People have had it up to here with irksome telemarketers and unwanted callers, so iPhone users want to know how to stop the madness. Fortunately, there are several ways...
Engadget
How Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison
Her sentencing was one of the only times Holmes has spoken publicly since Theranos imploded. More than seven years after the first Wall Street Journal story about problems with Theranos’ blood tests, its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, was sentenced to over a decade in prison for defrauding the company’s investors. She had been found guilty on four counts of fraud during a months-long trial where her lawyers argued that she was an inexperienced entrepreneur who hadn’t intended to mislead anyone.
Engadget
Moog's holiday deals include a free new effects plugin
You'll also get 50 percent off the company's iOS and Mac apps. Moog's holiday promos this year include a particularly nice perk: a freebie. The synthesizer pioneer has released a free new MF-109S Saturator add-on (shown above) for all Moogerfooger Effects Plugins users. As the name implies, the plugin gives you more control over the input drive circuit to produce anything from analog saturation through to smooth compression. It also replicates the noise generator circuit of the Minimoog Model D, with control through a switchable filter type.
PC Magazine
Robocall-Enabling Provider Gets the Digital Death Penalty From the FCC
The Federal Communications Commission has ordered(Opens in a new window) every telecom provider in the US to stop accepting traffic from a company that it says scorned its anti-robocall rules, dealing that firm the equivalent of a digital death penalty. The order (PDF(Opens in a new window)) issued Tuesday against...
The Surprising iPhone Setting Tech Experts Say You Should Turn Off ASAP To Stop Getting Spam
What’s more annoying than spam texts or phone calls? Even worse: spammers are getting more clever about the ways they conceal themselves to look like legit calls you might want to take — but just as you answer them you realize you’ve been duped. Whet...
Engadget
FCC cuts off a voice provider for failing to protect against robocalls
It's the first time the agency has shut off access to other networks. The Federal Communications Commission didn't take long to start isolating voice providers that don't do enough to block robocalls. The regulator has cut off provider Global UC from other networks after allegedly failed to meet requirements for protecting against scam robocalls. Now that the company is no longer in the Robocall Mitigation Database, other carriers (including intermediaries) will have to stop accepting its traffic.
Engadget
Netflix is making a 'AAA PC game' at its new studio
The streamer is no longer content to rely on mobile games. Netflix's new in-house game teams may be particularly ambitious. Mobilegamer.biz notes he company has posted a job listing for a director in Los Angeles who would lead work on a "brand-new AAA PC game" — this is not just another mobile title. While many details remain unknown, the new hire will ideally have experience with first- and third-person shooters, constantly evolving "live service" games (think Destiny 2) and quickly prototyping in Unreal Engine. The perfect candidate would also be comfortable with both cooperative and competitive multiplayer, and create a game world "worthy" of a Netflix show.
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Engadget
'God of War: Ragnarok' is Sony’s fastest-selling first-party title
It sold 5.1 million copies during its first week. God of War: Ragnarok has sold more copies in its debut week than any other first-party PlayStation title, the official PlayStation Twitter account. Sony says the game tallied 5.1 million sales through its first week, placing it ahead of The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ragnarok’s predecessor, God of War (2018).
TechRadar
There’s never been a better time to buy a Google Pixel phone
One of the things I like most about Pixel phones is their price and value. While Google has built the brand up to the point where these have widespread appeal – and can compete in terms of specs with the best Samsung phones – they still tend to cost less than most of the big-name competition.
Engadget
Ooni's pizza ovens are 20 percent off for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Serious home pizza...
Engadget
The Nest Thermostat is only $90 as part of Google's Black Friday deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Google's Nest Thermostat...
Engadget
Hulu's Black Friday deal gives you one year for $2 per month
Disney's bundle is also on sale at just $80 for the year. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Major tax-filing sites routinely shared users’ financial info with Facebook
Despite the abuse, the financial landscape provides few alternatives. Deposit PhotosA new investigation reveals how companies share users' most personal financial data with advertisers.
Engadget
UK competition regulator confirms probe into Apple and Google's mobile dominance
It has support from developers, browser vendors and cloud gaming services. REALTEK Launched Ameba E Series,a New IoT Solution. Earlier this year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was consulting on a possible probe into Google and Apple's dominance in the mobile phone market. Now, the regulator has announced that it received "widespread support" for its proposals and has launched a market investigation into the two tech giant's "duopoly" in cloud gaming and mobile browsers.
T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal
The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up an eSIM on an iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The iPhone 14 is the first iPhone to be eSIM only. However, eSIM has been around since the iPhone X. If your iPhone supports eSIM, you can activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card from your carrier. You can also install multiple eSIMs on your iPhone, which is great for travelers.
Engadget
Amazon's smart thermostat is back down to $42 for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you want...
Twitter, others slip on removing hate speech, EU review says
LONDON (AP) — Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday. The EU figures were published as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms’ compliance with the 27-nation bloc’s code of conduct on disinformation. Twitter wasn’t alone — most other tech companies signed up to the voluntary code also scored worse. But the figures could foreshadow trouble for Twitter in complying with the EU’s tough new online rules after owner Elon Musk fired many of the platform’s 7,500 full-time workers and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial tasks. The EU report, carried out over six weeks in the spring, found Twitter assessed just over half of the notifications it received about illegal hate speech within 24 hours, down from 82% in 2021.
Comments / 2