LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 9 Minnesota, 22-25, 23-25, 22-25, on Saturday night in front of 8,225 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.The Huskers finished the regular season 24-5 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota finished off a 20-8 (15-5 Big Ten) regular season .The Golden Gophers hit .243 in the match, while the Huskers hit .153. Minnesota doubled up Nebraska in blocks, 10-5. Kills were even at 41-41, but Nebraska committed nine more attacking errors (22-13). Whitney Lauensteinn had 11 kills on .364 hitting with three blocks. Lindsay Krause also tallied 11 kills. Bekka Allick had five kills and three blocks, while Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst had matching stat lines of five kills and 11 digs. Kennedi Orr had 18 assists and six digs, while Anni Evans chipped in 15 assists and 10 digs.

