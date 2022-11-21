Read full article on original website
Getting Answers: helping students close learning gaps in reading
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last month, the state released MCAS results showing student scores dipped in English language arts. According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, ELA scores were down five percent in grades three through eight and six percent among tenth graders. DESE’s report also mentioned that overall results when compared to pre-pandemic levels show a continued need for improvement.
Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
Public forum held as contract negotiations continue for South Hadley educators
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health
WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
Discovery High School in Springfield part of esports addiction program
Students at Discovery High School in Springfield are about to receive a crash course in esports-related mental wellness. The “Gaming World” curriculum will teach students how to build a “healthy relationship” with gaming and develop strategies to protect their mental health as they encounter risks, such as overspending.
Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 13th Annual Monte’s March raised over $492,000 this year for the Food Bank of Western Mass. Monte Belmonte from the River walked 43 miles over two days, pushing an empty shopping cart to raise awareness about food insecurity. The grand total so far for...
Baystate infectious diseases chief says flu vaccine, COVID boosters best protection against Thanksgiving tripledemic
SPRINGFIELD - Health experts are calling it a “tripledemic,” and it’s lurking just in time for Thanksgiving. The mutating virus behind the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with outbreaks of two other highly-contagious respiratory infections - respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu - are posing a triple threat this holiday week.
Federal funding to provide substance use treatment to inmates in Berkshire and Hampden Counties
The Baker Administration granted approximately $243,000 in federal funding, that will be distributed to Massachusetts sheriffs, to deliver substance use treatment, to incarcerated individuals across the state.
Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students
FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
Local police departments on standby to ensure a safe Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is one of the busiest nights of the year on the roads and in the bars, and local police departments are on standby to ensure that it is a safe one. At Nathan Bill’s in Springfield, it’s all hands on deck, making sure they can...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society
As we head into the colder months, local hospitals and pediatrician's offices are seeing an intense surge in RSV cases.
Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving
The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday.
Getting Answers: increase in calls impacting fire departments
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local fire departments are seeing an unprecedented rise in calls while staffing remains flat. One firefighters’ union is calling for an increase in staffing and another department has added positions, but they can’t find qualified candidates to fill them. “Since we’ve come out of...
Students at Franklin Ave. School in Westfield celebrate spirit of giving thanks
WESTFIELD — Franklin Avenue Elementary School celebrated the spirit of giving thanks this week before the school closed for the holiday, said Principal Chris Tolpa. Students in Jennifer Thielen’s third grade class made “turkeygrams” for the staff to express their gratitude for their work, and then walked the halls delivering their messages personally.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
Worcester elementary school students celebrate Thanksgiving early with turkey dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. - About 500 students from Rice Square Elementary School got to celebrate Thanksgiving early Monday with a free turkey dinner. School teachers and staff and parishioners at Saint Spyridon Greek Cathedral provided a full Thanksgiving meal to students. The school said some of their kids may not be...
Westfield center will handle Southwick’s emergency dispatch starting Dec. 1
WESTFIELD — After more than a year of construction and preparation, Southwick’s emergency dispatching will now come from Westfield, as the Westfield Regional Public Safety Center goes live Dec. 1. For years, all 911 calls from Southwick would be answered by dispatchers sitting in the Southwick Police Department...
Janna's Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer.
