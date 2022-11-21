ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: helping students close learning gaps in reading

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last month, the state released MCAS results showing student scores dipped in English language arts. According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, ELA scores were down five percent in grades three through eight and six percent among tenth graders. DESE’s report also mentioned that overall results when compared to pre-pandemic levels show a continued need for improvement.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health

WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Discovery High School in Springfield part of esports addiction program

Students at Discovery High School in Springfield are about to receive a crash course in esports-related mental wellness. The “Gaming World” curriculum will teach students how to build a “healthy relationship” with gaming and develop strategies to protect their mental health as they encounter risks, such as overspending.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 13th Annual Monte’s March raised over $492,000 this year for the Food Bank of Western Mass. Monte Belmonte from the River walked 43 miles over two days, pushing an empty shopping cart to raise awareness about food insecurity. The grand total so far for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Baystate infectious diseases chief says flu vaccine, COVID boosters best protection against Thanksgiving tripledemic

SPRINGFIELD - Health experts are calling it a “tripledemic,” and it’s lurking just in time for Thanksgiving. The mutating virus behind the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with outbreaks of two other highly-contagious respiratory infections - respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu - are posing a triple threat this holiday week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society

As we head into the colder months, local hospitals and pediatrician’s offices are seeing an intense surge in RSV cases. Town by Town: Gray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings. Updated: 5 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. Community remembers...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving

The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: increase in calls impacting fire departments

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local fire departments are seeing an unprecedented rise in calls while staffing remains flat. One firefighters’ union is calling for an increase in staffing and another department has added positions, but they can’t find qualified candidates to fill them. “Since we’ve come out of...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy