Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin County Times
Cross-country program returns to NW-SCC
Northwest-Shoals Community College athletic director Taylor Franks announced this past week that the college will add men and women’s cross-country teams for the 2023 fall semester. Franks said the addition of the cross-country teams should allow many talented runners in the area the opportunity to compete without leaving home....
WAFF
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
Tuscumbia “Festival of Yule” opposed by Christians
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Yesterday, TWH reported on the opposition being voiced online by some of the residents of the northwestern city of Alabama to the Yule-theme festival, depicting it as being “Satanic,” and encouraging people to voice their concerns at the local council meeting. TWH spoke yesterday...
Muscle Shoals group giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners
The Meeting House's founder Brian Hunt told News 19 one of his organization's main goals is to make an impact on the community.
CCSO K-9 team recognized as NNDDA ‘Top tracking team’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry is honored to recognize the efforts of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) K-9 Program, according to a post the department made on social media: “The CCSO tracking team attended the 2022 NNDDA (National Narcotics Detector Dog Association) certifying conference in Perry, Georgia. 109 dog team from all across the country attend the training. “The CCSO was recognized with the title of NNDDA ‘Top tracking team.’ This accompanied individual awards, with deputies from Cullman County finishing in 2nd and 3rd place. “Director of K9 Operations, Matthew Bales, who is over the K9 program, was also certified and recognized as an explosive detection certifying official.” “I am so proud of all the men and women here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for their continued hard work and dedication. The effort of our K9s and their handlers were evident in the awards they received this past week. They do an amazing job and they are something that Cullman County can take pride in,” said Gentry.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Mizell, Smith sign to play baseball with SEC schools
Hartselle baseball seniors Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Jack Smith signed their National Letters of Intent with the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas in signing ceremonies at Hartselle High School this past week. Mizell signs with Alabama. Outfielder Coleman Mizell capped off a memorable 2022 by...
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
Franklin County Times
REB approves building bid, year-end bonus
In the Russellville Electric Board’s most recent meeting Nov. 15, REB general manager Charles Canida gave a status update on the project to build a 40-by-100 metal building to house equipment and storage. Bidding out the construction was previously approved at the Sept. 20 meeting. Canida reported the following...
Franklin County Times
Red Bay FUMC offers meals for Thanksgiving Day
Red Bay First United Methodist Church is offering free Thanksgiving Day meals, for pickup or delivery, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. “We have been offering this ministry for a number of years,” explained the church’s pastor, Dallas Culver. “We see this as a way that we can serve our community by sharing God’s love. We are thankful, in Jesus’ name, to be able to serve people. We look forward to this event every year.”
The Daily South
Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip
Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
Franklin County Times
Two Bobcats sign for Patriot baseball
With baseball now firmly reestablished at Northwest-Shoals Community College, the community can likely expect to see a number Franklin County standouts joining the Patriot program each season to compete at the next level – the most recent two from Phil Campbell High. PC’s Bryant Anthony and Robby Robinson both...
Franklin County Times
Hodges sets tree lighting for Nov. 27
The Town of Hodges is holding its annual Christmas Memory Tree Lighting ceremony Nov. 27 in the Town Park. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and churches will be providing refreshments. Those wishing to purchase an “angel” to remember a loved one may do so for $5 at Hodges Town Hall...
WAFF
Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
myjrpaper.com
County commissioners sworn in office
HAMILTON — Two new commissioners took to their seats as all commissioners were sworn in before the Marion County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the commission office in Hamilton. Both Larry Akers and Greg Gunnin got their feet wet in their first meeting, setting rules of order...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fire at Polaris
Huntsville Fire & Rescue dispatched multiple units to the scene of a structure fire in Limestone County late Tuesday evening. The department said the fire was located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway, where Polaris Industries is located. The public was asked to avoid the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Heading to Buc-ee’s Athens? Here are some ‘fan favorites’ to try out
If you're a Buc-ee's first-timer, News 19 compiled a list of 'fan-favorites' in case you want to know what to snag while you're there!
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
Franklin County Times
Russellville varsity basketball teams get wins to open season
The 2022-23 varsity basketball season tipped off for the Russellville Golden Tigers with both the boys and girls taking the court. Russellville’s boys opened the season on their home floor with a 73-51 win over the Central-Florence Wildcats Nov. 18. Nine players scored for RHS, with Amir Williams leading the way with 21.
Comments / 0