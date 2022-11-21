Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14 to 19)

Vote now for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week in fall sports (Nov. 14 to 19).

Damian Aalona, Yelm football, jr. — Completed 18-of-23 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-27 win over Kennewick in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic football, sr. — Rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 38-10 win over Skyline in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Kayde Bodine, Sumner football, sr. — Passed for 131 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 51 yards and one touchdown in a 28-21 loss to Graham-Kapowsin in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Reagan Brewer, Tumwater soccer, jr. — Forward scored the opening goal in Tumwater’s 3-1 win over Enumclaw, leading the T-Birds to a third-place finish in the 2A state tournament.

Hailey Brockway, Graham-Kapowsin volleyball, sr. — Was unstoppable at the net for Graham-Kapowsin in the 4A state tournament, leading the Eagles to the 4A state title with a win over Lake Stevens in the championship game.

Tony Harste, Emerald Ridge football, jr. — Hauled in 14 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-37 win over top-seeded Chiawana in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Mason Hayes, Kennedy Catholic football, sr. — Hauled in five catches for 83 yards, and added two interception, including a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 38-10 win over Skyline in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln football, sr. — Completed 18-of-22 passes for 174 yards, and rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 22-20 loss to Bellevue in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Job Kralik, Eatonville football, sr. — Had one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown, was 2-of-2 on PAT attempts and connected on a 39-yard field goal to account for all of Eatonville’s points in a 23-17 loss to Freeman in the 1A state quarterfinals.

Emmit Otero, Enumclaw football, sr. — Rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries in 20-17 win over Othello in the 2A state quarterfinals.

Brayden Platt, Yelm football, jr. — Rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 36-27 win over Kennewick in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge football, jr. — Completed 39-of-48 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-37 win over top-seeded Chiawana in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Sophia Sheppard, Puyallup volleyball, sr. — Had three aces, 13 digs, and three assists in a sweep of Mount Rainier to secure a third-place finish in the 4A state tournament.

Daveon Superales, Graham-Kapowsin football, jr. — Completed 19-of-25 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, in a 28-21 win over Sumner in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Jabez Woods, Graham-Kapowsin football, jr. — Hauled in 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 win over Sumner in the 4A state quarterfinals.