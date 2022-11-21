ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer Declares Small Business Saturday in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying...
