ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

$226 million construction on capitols in Springfield continues

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SX5d_0jJ6iihE00
A helicopter preparing to remove the flagpole atop the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

(The Center Square) – A helicopter removed the Old State Capitol flagpole Monday in Springfield as part of renovations to the historic building. Work is also well underway on the Illinois State Capitol with $224 million in planned, taxpayer-funded renovations.

Troy Gilmore is the assistant site superintendent for the State Historic Sites in Springfield.

“You got to see the helicopter come by and remove the existing flagpole on top of the old state capitol and that’s in preparation of a new flagpole,” Gilmore told The Center Square. “We’re going to put up one that’s automated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LmgL_0jJ6iihE00

Exterior renovations have been underway for two years at the site where Abraham Lincoln gave his “House Divided” speech and former President Barack Obama separately announced his candidacy for president and his vice presidential pick in Joe Biden.

Gilmore said the flagpole is the final piece after work to repair dome roof leaks and paint and repair windows and columns.

“So, lots of exterior things that have not been done since the 1960s,” he said.

The $2.5 million project is paid for by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan that doubled the state’s gas tax and increased various other taxes and fees.

Down the street in Springfield, visitors to the capitol will find the entire north wing inaccessible with cranes stories high and a large cavity to expand underground parking totaling about $224 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhSmh_0jJ6iihE00
Construction being done to the Illinois State Capitol complex in Springfield, Illinois  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

State senators’ offices have been temporarily moved and official floor action for the next few years is set up in the neighboring Howlett Building on the capitol complex. Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, last week said the public will still have some access.

“While the temporary chamber does not have a gallery, members of the public can still view the Senate’s proceedings,” Harmon said at the open of veto session last week. “There is a public viewing area in the Hall of Flags also located on the first floor of the Howlett Building.”

There are no changes to the Illinois House chambers. When in session, both chambers stream audio and video at ILGA.gov.

“We appreciate all of the work done to make this temporary chamber possible,” Harmon said. “Please bear with us as we work through this very unique situation.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Illinois veterans seeking better jobs

(The Center Square) – Most Illinois veterans are currently working, but some say they need careers, not just paychecks. As of October 2022, the unemployment rate among military veterans is 2.7%, the lowest that has ever been recorded. Compare that with the general population, where the unemployment rate is at 4.7%.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Secretary of State starting disability parking stings

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Council Approves Demolition of Lair Building in Close Vote

The fate of a beleaguered downtown building may have been decided by a close vote of the Jacksonville City Council last night. During a special session Monday, the Jacksonville City Council approved a resolution to issue a demolition permit to West State Properties Ltd./ Rammelkamp Bradney P.C. for the Lair Building located at 234 West State Street. The approval was decided by a 6-4 vote with all members of the council present.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Woman injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized

Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business. Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight. Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Q985

Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL

Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
LOVINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Temporary visitor restriction at Memorial Health hospitals due to respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) ) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The restrictions...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Kim L. Brandt

Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
newschannel20.com

Springfield business owner facing drug charges

A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WARRENSBURG, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy