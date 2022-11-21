Read full article on original website
Related
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Emporia gazette.com
Fog, drizzle, rain, snow: A Thanksgiving weather smorgasbord
Fog filled the Flint Hills as Wednesday began. It's the first of several kinds of weather that the Emporia area will experience over Thanksgiving weekend. A dense fog advisory was issued for Chase and Greenwood County until 10 a.m. Clouds should remain for most of Wednesday.
Hutch Post
I-135 ramps in Newton closed part of Wednesday
NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
U.S. 169 to open north of Chanute on Wednesday
KDOT officials say U.S. 169 is expected to open on November 23 to traffic between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck
DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
WIBW
Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection. The City indicated that the closure...
Emporia gazette.com
Car repair shop fixes Thanksgiving food questions
“Big Ben” may not be around anymore. But the owner of the Emporia auto repair business with that name is proving he has a big heart. “We’ve been blessed with support from the community, so we like to give back every time we get a chance,” Victor Arguello said Tuesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County back in orange COVID-19 zone
Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
Emporia gazette.com
Thanksgiving drizzle could be on more than food
No rain, snow or ice can make Thanksgiving travel nice. But the Emporia area still has a drought problem. More than two inches of rain in early November moved Chase and Lyon Counties out of a “severe drought” designation. But almost all of the land remains in a level-one “moderate drought.”
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WIBW
Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka street. The water-main break was reported near the northeast corner of S.E. 29th and Fremont. Officials were requesting assistance with traffic control in the area around 7:25 a.m. Monday.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to consider donation payment to Ignite Emporia
Lyon County commissioners have an action meeting Wednesday morning. The main order of business is possibly approving a $20,000 donation payment to Ignite Emporia, although commissioners will also look at a request for closing Americus’ Main Street between Broadway and Walnut for the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Commission approves allocation to Ignite Emporia
The Lyon County Commission approved a $20,000 contribution to Ignite Emporia at its meeting Wednesday morning. Ignite Emporia is a five-year strategic initiative designed by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to help grow the city through job creation, school and business expansion and retention, workforce growth and more.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Friday at Four (a.m.) marks start of shopping rush
The good old days of Thanksgiving shutdowns and “Black Friday” early openings are making a comeback. “It's amazing how everything changed,” Heather Siebert with Flinthills Mall said Wednesday.
Comments / 0