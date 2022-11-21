Read full article on original website
Nick Saban updates several Alabama injuries ahead of Iron Bowl
Alabama will have early practice Thursday before players celebrate Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nick Saban had his press conference and weekly radio show. During the presser, he updated the media on several Crimson Tide injuries. Alabama did not have Eli Ricks (head), Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle), and Cameron Latu (ankle) against Austin Peay. Tyler Steen, an offensive tackle, suffered a lower-body injury in the first half against the Governors. Saban said all injured players practiced, but he gave no details as to if they will play against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but the Tigers are bringing more energy.
What Bryce Young said about his strength, (likely) final Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Bryce Young missed one and a half games due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 5 and wasn’t a full practice participant until after the week. Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s final regular-season game, is Young back to full strength?. “Yeah,...
Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn
The Iron Bowl doesn't have the juice it's had in recent years, mostly due to Alabama already having two losses, but it still has national relevance. Alabama still has an outside chance at contending for a College Football Playoff spot, while Auburn is trying to continue to impress for Cadillac Williams.
Be thankful for these soon-to-be-gone college football stars
Rivalry week is a bittersweet time on the college football calendar. In many ways, it’s the best of the sport. Schools with deep-seated dislike for each other matching up in games that matter even if the standings say they should not. Given that rivalry week also coincides with Thanksgiving,...
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Alabama: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State basketball fans will have to fight off post-Thanksgiving fatigue to stay up and watch their Spartans in Portland, Oregon. No. 12 MSU is set to square off with No. 18 Alabama Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. The Spartans appeared in the...
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'
Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
247Sports
Despite cold shooting, Auburn edges Northwestern in Cancun championship game
With both teams producing enough bricks to construct a small Mayan pyramid, Auburn outlasted Northwestern 43-42 to stay unbeaten early in the 2022-23 basketball season. The Tigers managed to win despite shooting 26 percent from the field on Wednesday night to capture the Cancun Classic championship in Mexico. The Wildcats,...
Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'
Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
Punching down? Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”
