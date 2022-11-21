ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Shaw resigns as coach after Stanford's 35-26 loss to BYU

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving with an ankle injury to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night, and Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. After arriving unusually late for...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Syracuse scores 26 straight, snaps 5-game skid, beats BC

BOSTON (AP) — Syracuse hadn't won in more than a month and trailed by 11 in the regular-season finale. That's when the Orange snapped out of it and snapped a five-game skid. “I think we just had enough,” said Devaughn Cooper, who caught seven passes for 80 yards the first of four unanswered touchdowns to help Syracuse beat Boston College 32-23 on Saturday night. “Five-game losing streak, that’s no fun at all. We needed this, it’s going to motivate us to go win a bowl game.”
SYRACUSE, NY
SFGate

Pitt rolls past Miami 42-16, Hurricanes finish at 5-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Pitt, it's bowl season. For Miami, it's next season. Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. “It's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
SFGate

Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

No. 25 UCF beats rival USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alec Holler made a leaping, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Mikey Keene with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
ORLANDO, FL
SFGate

Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16

PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy