BOSTON (AP) — Syracuse hadn't won in more than a month and trailed by 11 in the regular-season finale. That's when the Orange snapped out of it and snapped a five-game skid. “I think we just had enough,” said Devaughn Cooper, who caught seven passes for 80 yards the first of four unanswered touchdowns to help Syracuse beat Boston College 32-23 on Saturday night. “Five-game losing streak, that’s no fun at all. We needed this, it’s going to motivate us to go win a bowl game.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO