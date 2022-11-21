Read full article on original website
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
Chris Brown Mocks AMAs Ratings As Producers Explain Axed Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has mocked the American Music Awards’ ratings after his Michael Jackson tribute was canceled at the last minute. Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (November 21) to share a news story that stated the 2022 AMAs saw a major dip in viewers compared last year, while adding his own face palm emoji.
Big Tigger’s Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles Might Surprise You
Big Tigger had a gem back in the day with the freestyles on his show Rap City Tha Basement, and now he’s revealing which were his favorites. The television personality was a guest on T-Pain’s podcast Nappy Boy Radio, and he was tasked with picking his top five freestyles from the legendary show. The segment had an All-Star list of rappers grace the microphone throughout its nine-year run, such as JAY-Z, 50 Cent, T.I. and more.
Rihanna’s Live Comeback At Super Bowl Is Reportedly Being Turned Into A Documentary
Rihanna fans may have even more content to feast on soon, as the singer and fashion/beauty mogul is reportedly working on a documentary about her highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance. The Sun reported the news on Tuesday (November 22), citing a “music insider” as its source. “She will be...
Lil Wayne Recalls Special Onstage Moment With 10-Year-Old Make-A-Wish Fan
Lil Wayne has reflected back on a heart-warming moment he had with a 10-year-old Make-A-Wish super fan during his Lil Weezyana Fest this year. During his headlining performance at the October festival, Weezy took a moment to shout out a young boy named Donovan Fitzpatrick, who suffers from Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome – a birth defect involving the right side of the heart.
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Why Lauren London Says Her Healing Journey "Just Started" 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death
There will never be a victory lap in Lauren London's healing journey. Three years after her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot, the actress exclusively told E! News she's "just started" to heal from his tragic death. "It's something that will continue forever," said Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma—dropping on Nov. 11—will include a nod to the late rapper. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."
Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank
Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
‘I’m A Light Too’: Singer Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Radio Host Who Compared Her to Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons and took the time to eloquently shut down a radio host who seemingly tried to dim her “light” to praise Queen Bey. The Destiny’s Child singer appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Wednesday to promote her new film, Fantasy Football, alongside her co-star Marsai Martin. During the deep dive, Ebro’s co-host Peter Rosenberg referenced Rowland’s recent interview with Angie Martinez, where she opened up about her former groupmate and lifelong best friend, Beyoncé.
Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Her Beyoncé Costume
Lori Harvey, a successful model, founder of the skincare company SKN by LH, and the adoptive daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, just won Halloween with her amazing costume. The 25-year-old decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as music icon Beyoncé from the music video of...
Akon Wishes He Never Gave Jeezy ‘Soul Survivor’
Akon has expressed regret at giving Jeezy “Soul Survivor,” saying the song could have been his own hit record. The 2005 single off Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of The Snowman’s biggest hits. In a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Akon admitted he wishes he never gave the song away.
NBA YoungBoy Taunts Rappers For Selling Their Catalogs To 'Catch Up' To Him
NBA YoungBoy thinks all the rappers who have sold their music catalog are trying to keep up with him, and he finds it pretty hilarious. A video of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native surfaced online this week showing him in a good mood and laughing at his peers who have given up their prized catalogs. According to YoungBoy, he won’t be releasing any new music this year so that his peers can catch up.
Wiz Khalifa Says He Stopped Wearing Expensive Jewelry For His 'Safety'
With a dark cloud of senseless violence plaguing Hip Hop, Wiz Khalifa has opted against wearing an excess of jewelry when he’s moving around in public. The weed connoisseur recently joined DJ Whoo Kid for an episode of his WHOO’s House Podcast earlier this month where he spoke about ditching the expensive ice in favor of his safety as well as the safety of those around him.
City Girls' JT Seemingly Confirms Lil Uzi Vert Breakup By Declaring She's 'Single'
City Girls‘ JT has appeared to confirm she’s broken up with Lil Uzi Vert by declaring she’s now “single.”. The Miami rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 22) to share a tweet with her 2.6 million followers that simply read: “SINGLE!” suggesting their relationship has come to an end.
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
NBA YoungBoy Admits He Has 'Ran Out Of Rhymes'
NBA YoungBoy has run out of things to rap about, at least according to the Baton Rouge rhymer himself. YoungBoy has given his fans plenty of new music since beating a federal gun case in Los Angeles earlier this year. He dropped off Colors in January, Better than You with DaBaby in March, The Last Slimeto in August, Realer 2 in September, 3800 Degrees at the beginning of October, and most recently Ma’ I Got a Family, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 37,000 album-equivalent units. However, the Top rapper has said he’s officially burnt out.
