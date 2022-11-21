ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Benzinga

Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today

U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar

Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Thinks Strength Across Segments Positions Deere In Spotlight

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Deere & Company DE and raised the price target from $447 to $582. Deere's Q4'22 sales jumped 40% on an 81% increase in EPS. The Q4 beat was driven by strength across all segments. P&PA sales of...
Reuters

Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally

Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy