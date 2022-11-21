ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Fortune

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ

10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Entrepreneur

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement

Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Among Wall Street analysts who follow Atlassian, the lowest price target is $147 per share, which implies 24% upside from its current share price. Among Wall Street analysts who follow Paycom Software, the lowest price target is $345 per share, which implies 9% upside from its current share price. Analysts...
NASDAQ

Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio

Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses

U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
NASDAQ

Should Schwab U.S. LargeCap Value ETF (SCHV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Schwab U.S. LargeCap Value ETF (SCHV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/11/2009. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $10.23 billion, making it...
NASDAQ

Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.

