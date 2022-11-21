Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Wednesday projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program. The grant supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund...
foxillinois.com
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
foxillinois.com
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
foxillinois.com
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
foxillinois.com
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for POW/MIA soldiers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War. The event starts at 1 p,m, on December 3, at t the Illinois Vietnam...
foxillinois.com
Florida legislators could change election laws to help DeSantis with presidential run
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In what could be a sign of things to come, the new republican majority leaders for Florida's House and Senate are talking about changing state election laws. Those rules generally require candidates to resign from their current position in order to run for another.
foxillinois.com
Over 52,000 deer killed during first weekend of firearm deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of Illinois firearm deer season. in 2021 hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the...
foxillinois.com
Man caught with $2 million worth of cannabis sentenced
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — An Arizona man who was arrested on Interstate 72 in October for drug trafficking has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, 36, pleaded guilty to a class 1 felony charge of unlawful...
foxillinois.com
High prices for propane, heating oil drives up demand for firewood
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) — More Mainers seems to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down but now still working...
