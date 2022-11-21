ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAMILTON coming to Hawaii: Do you have your tickets?

By Kaile Hunt
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Blaisdell Concert Hall is preparing the debut of HAMILTON for the months of December and January.

HAMILTON, the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical will be making its Hawaiian debut Dec. 7 with performances continuing until Jan. 29, 2023.

You can still purchase tickets by going to Ticketmaster.com or stopping by the Blaisdell Box Office at 777 Ward Avenue.

“Bringing HAMILTON to Hawaii has been many years in the making,” says Broadway in Hawaii COO Steve Boulay, “Experiencing this extraordinary production is a life-changing experience for many. Thanks to the talented and dedicated team at Blaisdell Center, Local 665, the City of Honolulu and many others, we can finally share this incredible show with everyone in Hawaii.”

HAMILTON is the story of the American founding Father Alexander Hamilton but told with blends of hip-hop, jazz, and Broadway.

For more information about HAMILTON head to their website or click here to be taken to Blaisdell Concert Hall’s website.

To prepare you for the upcoming musical you can listen to the original Broadway cast recording available nationwide.

In 2016, HAMILTON musical recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

