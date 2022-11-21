ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

American Outlaws, supporters of U.S. soccer, pack The Bar – Lime Kiln for opening match

By Indiana Schilz
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fcOX_0jJ6i11M00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Men’s National Team kicked off their quest for the 2022 World Cup on Monday with a game against Wales, and supporters back home were out at The Bar on Lime Kiln.

A supporter group called the American Outlaws got together at The Bar -Lime Kiln to watch the Americans’ first game of the World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

US draws against Wales 1-1 in World Cup opener

Cody Johnsen-Duquaine, the Treasure for the group, caught up with Local 5 News to explain what their group is about and why it’s important to cheer on the U.S. during this global tournament.

“We host a bunch of events to have everyone come out and watch the U.S. Men and Women’s team,” explained Johnsen-Duquaine.

Green Bay got its own chapter of the American Outlaws several years back, being labeled chapter 120. Now, Johnsen-Duquaine says the group is over 200 chapters.

The longtime United States fan is excited about the American’s chances this year in Qatar, where the World Cup is being played.

“The team is very young, and you can tell they really want it,” said Johnsen-Duquaine. “Especially after we didn’t make it four years ago, so it’s been eight years since we’ve been in the World Cup. With the way we’re playing right now, we got a good shot at getting out of the group.”

The Bar – Lime Kiln is the official chapter bar of the American Outlaws, and Johnsen-Duquaine explained that supporters are always there for every game.

“Whether it be a friendly or something big like this for the World Cup for the men’s and women’s teams, the crowd’s definitely expanding here,” said Johnsen-Duquaine.

Click here to sign up for WFRV-TV Local 5’s Newsletter

Johnsen-Duquaine told Local 5 News, who was interviewing him during the game, that he is expecting the game to finish in a draw, which ended up 1-1.

The United States will take on the expected winner of the group, England, on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom

(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
FREEDOM, WI
WFRV Local 5

In the Zone: Amari Rodgers talks confidence and opportunity

(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, wide receiver and kick returner Amari Rodgers talked about the last few seasons with Green Bay, his offseason workouts, how to stay afloat mentally during the season, and getting more opportunities on offense. Click the video above to watch the one-on-one interview.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

US draws against Wales 1-1 in World Cup opener

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, scored after a […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Fox’s NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar

Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for the annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was in 2009 when the show was at Bagram Airfield […]
MARYLAND STATE
WFRV Local 5

Southern Door’s Mark Jonas talks playoffs and undefeated season

(WFRV) – The Southern Door football team has had an incredible undefeated season this year. Their latest win came in level two of the WIAA playoffs against Chilton, 34-7. In level three, the Eagles will face off against Kewaunee on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin sat down with […]
EAGLE, WI
WFRV Local 5

European fans bring luck of the Irish to Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the biggest Packers fans around aren’t even from the United States. The UK and Irish Packers fan club brought 53 people from all over Europe to Lambeau this weekend for the Green Bay Packers game against the Dallas Cowboys. For Ali Budds, who is from England, this weekend […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia

(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

In the Zone: Josh Myers talks ‘tough love’ with Aaron Rodgers

(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, center Josh Myers talked about where his game has improved the most in his second year in the NFL, protecting the quarterback, the offensive line switches, and the ‘tough love’ from Aaron Rodgers this season.
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Eric Stokes joins the show

(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 3-5 on the season after a road loss to the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday night and on the day Green Bay stayed silent during the trade deadline, cornerback Eric Stokes joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney to talk everything green and […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Variety

Anna Katchko’s ‘Happiness’ Team Wraps ‘Hunger,’ Sets ‘Lynx’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The team behind Berlinale winner “Baqyt” (“Happiness”), which is at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, has a range of projects lined up. “Hunger,” by “Happiness” director Askar Uzabayev, deals with the subject of impending famine in Kazakhstan. The film, which has just wrapped, is produced by Anna Katchko, whose credits include “Harmony Lessons” and “The Black Hen,” alongside Bayan Maksatkyzy-Alagusova. “The famine in Kazakhstan is such a big issue – it was exactly 90 years ago and in 1932-33. All our grandparents have been through this,” Katchko told Variety. “We realized that this [Russia-Ukraine] war is actually doing...
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Must-Win Territory

(WFRV) – In this week’s episode of Green Bay Nation, our panel of Lauren Helmbrecht, Marques Eversoll, and Ryan Wood break down what went wrong in a dispiriting loss to the Titans that dropped the Packers to 4-7 on the season. Despite the loss, the Green & Gold remain in high spirits, knowing that it’s […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

First timers enjoy Lambeau despite Packers loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Sixteen hours. That’s how long it takes to get from New York City to Lambeau Field. It’s a trip that Donna and Steven made in order to see their beloved Green Bay Packers play in person for the first time. They said they even drove through snow squalls along Lake Michigan so […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Packers lose to lowly Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers only put up nine points against the leagues-worst defense, and drop a fifth-straight game. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. The Packers’ have a familiar face coming […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy