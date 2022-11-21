Read full article on original website
Column: The Fine Art of Gift Giving, Greenwich Style
Choosing the ‘perfect gift’ can be challenging, especially during the holidays when lists are long and time is short. With some planning, thought and creativity, gift giving can be enormously satisfying for the giver and receiver regardless of the budget. For guidance on how to select meaningful presents,...
OHP Blog – Conyers Farm Then and Now
In 1977, the land that now comprises the 78 luxury homes of Conyers Farm, was described as “desolate and overgrown…I have no desire to see the place in its present state of neglect.” These words were spoken to interviewer Penny Bott of the Oral History Project by narrator Eleanor Enright as she decried the condition of the once-beautiful estate where she had worked from 1934 to 1950.
News Briefs: Thanksgiving Edition
Last week, the BET unanimously approved the emergency appropriation of $98,500 for the removal of potentially dangerous firefighting foam from nine fire engines in the The Greenwich Fire Department fleet. Funds will also be used to help with cleanup costs related to the foam and a fire that occurred in September.
North Greenwich Church presents ‘An Afternoon Of Jazz’
North Greenwich Church presents An Afternoon Of Jazz, on Saturday, November 26, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at North Greenwich Church, 606 Riversville Road, Greenwich, featuring Dmitry Baevsky (saxophone), Alex Nakhimovsky (piano) Jonathan Barber (drums) , and Matt Dwonszyk (bass). “This is a very special group of musicians,” said Alex Nakhimovsky, who also organized the event. “Dmitry, Matt, and Jonathan are all at the top level of jazz, among the very best in their class.”
Two Greenwich educators share importance of character building
Two Greenwich educators share importance of character building at Christ Church Forum. The experience of two leading educators, Molly King, headmistress of Greenwich Academy (GA), and Adam Rohdie, headmaster of Greenwich Country Day School (GCDS), was on stage last Sunday as the two addressed: “Learning and Leading – Raising Children of Outstanding Character” before some 140 present at the Sunday morning Forum at Christ Church Greenwich. (With an additional 107 on livestream.)
