Brownsville, TX

BPUB construction prompts lane closures on Boca Chica

By Alejandra Yañez
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will be temporarily closing lanes on Boca Chica Boulevard from International Boulevard to Owens Road starting Monday.

The lane closures are projected to last until April 2023 so the BPUB may install a 16-inch waterline for a future waterline loop, a news release from BPUB stated. The future loop will be part of BPUB’s new two-million-gallon elevated storage tank, currently under construction at the intersection of Southmost Boulevard and East 30th Street.

During the construction of the tank, traffic will be reduced to one lane until work is completed.

The new elevated storage tank will replace two older water tanks. In 2018 the water tank located on Southmost Boulevard was demolished. The second elevated tank is located at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The UTRGV tank is scheduled to be demolished once the new 2MG elevated storage tank is fully operational.

All construction dates and times are approximate, BPUB stated. Similarly, the end date and time may vary due to the nature of weather, soil conditions and job provisions.

Customers with questions or concerns regarding the construction can call (956) 983-6100.

