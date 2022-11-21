ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Marvel Lands New ‘Blade’ Director With ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Marvel Studios’ “ Blade ,” starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali , has found its new director in Yann Demange .

The “Lovecraft Country” and “ White Boy Rick ” director takes the reins of the vampire slayer movie from Bassam Tariq, who exited the production in September . He will direct from a brand new script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which is said to be “darker than most MCU movies.”

After Tariq’s departure from the project, which was set to begin production in November, Marvel Studios focused on revamping the story and putting the right team in place, ultimately entering negotiations with Demange. Starrbury also replaces screenwriter Stacy Osei-Kuffour who was originally tapped to write the film’s script.

Last month, Disney delayed “Blade” from its planned Nov. 3, 2023, release date to Sept. 6, 2024, following the production pause. With Demange in place, production on the film, which also stars Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre, is set to resume in Atlanta next year.

Born in Paris and raised in London, Demange built his résumé with TV series including “Dead Set” and “Top Boy” before he segued into feature films like “’71,” as well as “White Boy Rick” and later “Lovecraft Country,” both of which starred new MCU addition Jonathan Majors . (Demange executive produced and directed the pilot episode for the HBO series, co-created by Misha Green.)

In addition to his new Marvel duties with “Blade,” Demange is set to direct and executive produce “Scanners,” the HBO series reboot of the 80s film franchise, and the movie “Dammi” with his production company Wayward, alongside AMI and Vixens.

Ali’s casting was announced in 2019, when the actor (who’d previously played Marvel villain Cornell Stokes a.k.a. Cottonmouth in Netflix’s “Luke Cage”) a surprise appearance at the end of Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation, and ever since, “Blade” has been one of the most highly-anticipated properties in the MCU. Then, Ali (technically) made his MCU debut during the post-credits scene of 2021’s “Eternals,” when the two-time Oscar winner’s voice can be heard speaking to Kit Harington’s character Dane Whitman off camera. However, fans have been itching to catch their first glimpse of Ali in Blade’s full regalia.

During this year’s Comic-Con presentation in July, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that “Blade” is set to round out Marvel’s Phase Five, with “Deadpool 3” planned to debut in Nov. 8, 2024, and Phase Six to begin with “Fantastic Four” in 2025.

Demange is repped by CAA, Carlos Goodman and Sue Rodgers.

Marvel’s “Blade” movie follows the New Line CInema franchise, which launched in 1998 with Wesley Snipes starring as the titular sword-wielding half-vampire. The film trilogy is widely credited for presaging the current golden age of superhero cinema, with the movies, all written by David S. Goyer, grossing roughly $418 million globally through 2004. In 2006, Goyer created a TV spin-off starring the rapper Sticky Fingaz, which ran for one season on the defunct basic cable network Spike.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gabrielle Union on Finally Getting Oscar Buzz for ‘The Inspection’: ‘I Believe I Found My Superhero Origin Story’

Gabrielle Union is receiving the best reviews of her career in A24’s “The Inspection” — showing it’s never too late to make your mark on Hollywood. “I thought it was late for me,” she tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast. “I’m being treated like the ingenue I probably should have been treated as after ‘Bad Boys 2.’ Your strength, power, ability, and beauty, it doesn’t diminish with age, it shifts. As long as you’re not fighting the shift, it can be a beautiful second, third, fourth, or fifth chapter. My grandmother lived to be 110 and was on [Phil] ‘Donahue.’ I’m...
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Variety

Greta Gerwig Was ‘Terrified’ of Making ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘This Could Be a Career-Ender’

Aside from its star-studded cast, summer 2023 release date and some neon-hued paparazzi photos, we don’t know much about Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie” movie. However, the director opened up about the making of the film on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast, saying she was both “excited” and “terrified” upon embarking on the project. “It was terrifying,” Gerwig said. “There’s something about starting from that place where it’s like ‘well, anything is possible.’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?” Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with husband Noah Baumbach,...
Variety

DreamWorks Unveils New Logo Sequence With ‘Shrek,’ ‘Boss Baby’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

DreamWorks Animation is updating its opening logo sequence to include some familiar faces. In the new sequence, the iconic DreamWorks child fishing on the moon leaves its post to travel across the galaxy, passing along characters from mainstay franchises such as “The Bad Guys,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Boss Baby,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Shrek” and more. The trip is capped off with appearances from Shrek, Fiona and Donkey before the child returns to the moon, assuming the classic logo imagery that DreamWorks is known for. The new sequence will first play ahead of DreamWorks’ upcoming release, “Puss in Boots: The...
Variety

‘It’s All Upside’: Hollywood Veteran David Madden Mines for Gold at Wattpad Webtoon Studios

David Madden has been a senior content executive in TV and film for top Hollywood’s top shops, from Fox Television Studios to AMC Networks, Fox Broadcasting Co., Paramount to Greg Berlanti Prods., and he’s been an successful independent producer. But he’s never had such a pool of material to choose from as he has in the months since he joined Wattpad Webtoon Studios as global head of entertainment. On the latest episode of Variety podcast Strictly Business, Madden explains his new mandate to use data analytics, a little bit of math and a lot of instinct to help develop traditional...
Variety

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.” “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” Cara first came to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions of...
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Scarecrow and Sir Bugaboo: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 9, of “The Masked Singer,” “Fright Night,” which aired Nov. 23 on Fox. Perhaps “The Masked Singer” judges are finally figuring out that this year’s episodic themes frequently reference the week’s new disguised celebrity contestants. This Wednesday’s episode was dubbed “Fright Night,” so who ya gonna call? “Ghostbusters” singer Ray Parker, Jr., of course. And who might also lurk on stage? “Exorcist” star Linda Blair. That’s right, for the episode’s reveals, Parker, Jr., and Blair were the next stars to be unmasked. Blair, as the Scarecrow, stunned host...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Talks Enid’s Colorful Sweaters and the Hitchcock Inspiration Behind Principal Weems

It’s no surprise that Wednesday Addams is a popular Halloween costume each year. The elements are simple: a black dress, a white collar, and two braided pigtails.  If anyone’s up to the daunting task of updating such an iconic character’s fashion, it’s Colleen Atwood. The Oscar-winning costume designer, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” pulled together a medley of creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and all-together ooky ensembles for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”  “With Wednesday, we can nail the iconic look right away with a nod to the original pointed collar, little print dress...
Variety

Special Edit of Pushkar and Gayatri Series ‘Vadhandhi’ to Debut at IFFI

Such is the crossover between film and TV that “Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie” is only the latest streaming series to find itself a prominent slot at a major film festival. The eight-part Tamil-language crime thriller will upload to Amazon Prime Video from Dec. 2. But the International Film Festival of India will first give a special edit of the show a cinema screening on Nov 27. With a title that means ‘rumors’ in English, the series is set in a small town where nothing is quite as it seems. The focus is on Velonie, a beautiful debutante (portrayed by newcomer...
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Variety

Film Bazaar: Work in Progress and Viewing Room Awards Unveiled

Bangladesh feature film “Agantuk” (aka “The Stranger”) by Biplob Sarkar was Thursday named as unanimous winner of the Prasad DI award, conferred by the Film Bazaar Recommends jury in Goa, India to film in the Viewing Room section. Viewing Room is a component within Film Bazaar that presents films from India and South Asia, which are complete or in post-production. These films are looking for film festivals, world sales, distribution partners and also finishing funds. “The jury appreciates the simple and delicate coming of age tale that brings us close to different generations trying to escape from the denial of their identity,”...
Variety

Norway’s Kjersti Paulsen Wins Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting for ‘The Innocents,’ Beats ‘CODA’

Kjersti Paulsen was named the winner of the Semiramis Award for excellence in casting for her work on “The Innocents,” directed by Norway’s Eskil Vogt, at a ceremony Saturday at Torino Film Festival. The psychological thriller about four kids who suddenly discover they have hidden powers celebrated its world premiere at Cannes, with Variety’s Jessica Kiang praising its “exceptional child performers.” “The producer, director and I agreed on the importance of finding the right children and gave it the highest priority. All other characters had to wait,” said Paulsen before her win. “My job is to create an environment where the children feel...
Variety

India Is on a Book Adaptation Learning Curve, Film Bazaar Panel Says

Industry executives, producers and screenwriters got into the details of adapting literary material into film scripts at a Film Bazaar Knowledge Series discussion this week. India has experienced growing use of books as source material in recent years, driven in part by streaming, which Sidharth Jain, founder of specialist adaptation company Story Ink. called “an inflection point.” But the Indian industry is still relatively new to the process and Jain said that development capital remains “a pain point.” “As an industry, we are still learning to write a script and still learning to write in the correct format. But we will pick...
Variety

‘The Distances’ Director Elena Trapé to Helm Coming Soon’s ‘Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elena Trapé, whose character-driven ensemble pieces “Blog” and “The Distances” marked her out as a talent to watch, is attached to direct “Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan,” (“Gwendolyne, Diario de Una Fan”), one of two series being brought onto the market at Ventana Sur’s Spanish Screenings by Barcelona-based Coming Soon Films. Screenplay for “Gewndlyne” is by Marta Buisán and Jordi Casado and Miguel Ibánez Monroy. Led by Marta Ramírez, post-production coordinator on J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage,” Coming Soon, which already produced Trapé’s “The Distances,” is also introducing in Buenos Aires “The Summer of Dead Toys,” (“El verano de los juguetes muertos”), a...
Variety

TV Giant Endemol Shine Teases Indian Film Slate at Film Bazaar (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gulab,” a film by Sanjoy Nag, now playing in the Viewing Room section of the NFDC’s Film Bazaar market in Goa, is the first product of a slate of upcoming feature film productions from Endemol Shine India. The company, part of the giant Banijay conglomerate, is best known as a global power in the TV production and distribution sector, but it is also close to finishing several film productions by South Asian directors. These include a slice of life social drama on aging and relevance directed by Gajendra Ahire; a social comedy by Nicholas Kharkongor; a romantic comedy by Seema Desai;...
Variety

Martin Scorsese Jokingly Acknowledges Fake Internet-Invented Movie ‘Goncharov’: ‘I Made That Film Years Ago’

Misinformation has plagued many parts of the Internet — even the film community. Many years back, a Tumblr post showed an image of a knock-off brand shoe, that, in lieu of a branded logo, had stitched inscriptions indicating a fake Martin Scorsese-directed film titled “Goncharov,” with the tagline reading: “The greatest Mafia film ever made.” While Scorsese has directed multiple films that can arguably attest to that tagline, no tangible evidence is available that can prove the existence of “Goncharov,” which the Internet has made amicable attempts to gaslight others into believing that it’s real. Whether it’s a fan-made poster...
Variety

Andrea Magnani on Crafting His Fairytale-Like World, Directing Italian and Ukrainian Actors in ‘Jailbird’

“I had read an article which made me aware about some convicts’ kids who are born and live with their mothers in jail for a few years,” Italian helmer Andrea Magnani told Variety, ahead of the international premiere of his sophomore feature, “Jailbird,” which screens in the main competition of the Torino Film Festival. The movie revolves around young Giacinto (Adriano Tardiolo), the son of two inmates, who struggles to get out of the prison ward, until he takes part in a foot race which promises to change his life. “This law aims not to break the bond between these kids...
Variety

Why Awards Voters Shouldn’t Dismiss ‘Bones and All,’ ‘Devotion’ and ‘Strange World’ Despite Slow Box Office Starts

The box office woes are far from the whole story about the three awards-worthy films that opened or expanded over Thanksgiving weekend – MGM/UAR’s “Bones and All,” Sony Pictures’ “Devotion” and Walt Disney’s “Strange World.” Despite low financial returns, the studios are forging ahead in their bids for Academy Awards attention, as they should. The cannibal feature “Bones and All” struggled to bring audiences to the theaters despite the star power of Timothée Chalamet. Still, for those who love it (spoiler alert: me), it’s one of the year’s best films, with its bloody embodiment of teenage love, meticulous crafts and high-caliber...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy