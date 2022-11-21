ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

A glorious day of archery at Oakland’s annual turkey shoot

On Sunday, the 38th Annual Al Souza Turkey Shoot welcomed archers of all ages and skill levels to the 59-target archery range located behind the Chabot Space and Science Center, high up in the Oakland hills. While turkeys do live in the area, the only ones meeting their demise that seasonally cold morning were either cartoons printed on paper or realistic 3D targets of both toms and hens. (Dozens of frozen birds were eventually handed out as prizes.)
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda

Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
ALAMEDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free

All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Guamanian and Filipino cultures merge at unique new Oakland coffee shop

11200 Golf Links Rd. (at Grass Valley Road), Oakland. Grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. What began with a bucket and a bag of beans in a home kitchen has, in only two years, turned into a burgeoning business for sisters Arianna and Analyssa Cruz. Their company, Charlie May Coffee and Tea, has developed a reputation for serving up some of the Bay Area’s most unique cold brews, and will officially open its first location in Oakland’s Grass Valley neighborhood on Dec. 3.
OAKLAND, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future

For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
MILPITAS, CA
thecampoclaw.com

“The Moraga Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Suffering”

Your donation will support the student journalists of Campolindo High School's The Claw. Your contribution will allow us to produce more issues and cover our annual website hosting costs. Senior Maggie Doolittle has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten, racking up a total of 11 years in her troop. "I...
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Mayoral Race Still Too Close to Call

There was a lead shift over the weekend in the race for Oakland’s next mayor. Councilmember Loren Taylor, who won the most first place votes out of any candidate, is now trailing Councilmember Sheng Thao by a few hundred votes in the ranked choice instant runoff. “Extremely close. Feeling...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers

Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
RICHMOND, CA
techxplore.com

More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy

Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mission Local

SFPD authorized to kill suspects using robots in draft policy

A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

