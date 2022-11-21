ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

borderreport.com

CBP ‘officers were involved in discharge of a weapon’ in Progreso, officials say

PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were involved in a “discharge of a weapon,” according to officials. “On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 11:45 a.m., CBP officers were involved in a discharge of a weapon at Progreso Port of Entry,” officials with CBP said in a statement to ValleyCentral.
PROGRESO, TX
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
borderreport.com

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man arrested near Brownsville with 48 pounds of marijuana

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr County posted screen shots from a […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
MCALLEN, TX
progresstimes.net

A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates

Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Valley man shares battle with addiction

A Harlingen EMS organization says they are using more of a drug that reverses overdoses. Paramedics say fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, and that's usually the case around the holiday season. Andres Martinez is 33-years-old. He is currently getting help from the Outcome Detox and Recovery Center in Brownsville.
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Teen arrested in connection to Starr County robbery

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen in connection to a robbery that occurred at a home on Thursday, deputies said. 17-year-old Noel Silva Jr. was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.
STARR COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mendez: Why I will not be seeking re-election as mayor of Brownsville

After months of consideration and self reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election as Mayor for the upcoming election in May 2023. As much as I would love to continue, I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families

Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Football Hits Stride in Playoffs

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen football team beat rival McAllen Memorial 27-14 in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. The Bulldogs followed up their win against the Mustangs with victories against Harlingen South and San Antonio Southside in the first two rounds of the playoffs. “The kids have […]
MCALLEN, TX

