borderreport.com
CBP ‘officers were involved in discharge of a weapon’ in Progreso, officials say
PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were involved in a “discharge of a weapon,” according to officials. “On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 11:45 a.m., CBP officers were involved in a discharge of a weapon at Progreso Port of Entry,” officials with CBP said in a statement to ValleyCentral.
Washington Examiner
$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days
Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
borderreport.com
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
Front-of-line treatment available for some entering South Texas ports this holiday
Mexican shoppers and those coming to visit friends and family over Thanksgiving are being urged to file online for travel permits for preferential treatment at port into Brownsville, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
CCSO: Man arrested near Brownsville with 48 pounds of marijuana
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, […]
KRGV
Investigation underway after shots fired at a vehicle near Progreso Port of Entry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating after an officer with the agency fired their weapon at a vehicle Wednesday near the Progreso Port of Entry, according to CBP. Officers fired their weapons at the vehicle shortly before noon, CBP said, adding that no injuries were reported. The vehicle was...
Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr County posted screen shots from a […]
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
progresstimes.net
A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates
Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
KRGV
Valley man shares battle with addiction
A Harlingen EMS organization says they are using more of a drug that reverses overdoses. Paramedics say fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, and that's usually the case around the holiday season. Andres Martinez is 33-years-old. He is currently getting help from the Outcome Detox and Recovery Center in Brownsville.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
KRGV
Brownsville LGBTQ Plus task force reacts to Colorado's mass shooting
The Brownsville LGBTQ plus task force says they are saddened about the shooting in Colorado, but they feel support for them in the Valley is strong. Since the creation of the task force in 2019, only 10 incident reports have been filed with them. It's a low number, but the...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Teen arrested in connection to Starr County robbery
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen in connection to a robbery that occurred at a home on Thursday, deputies said. 17-year-old Noel Silva Jr. was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.
riograndeguardian.com
Mendez: Why I will not be seeking re-election as mayor of Brownsville
After months of consideration and self reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election as Mayor for the upcoming election in May 2023. As much as I would love to continue, I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to.
McAllen Holiday Parade organizers announce Christmas in the Park entertainment
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Organizers of the McAllen Holiday Parade announced the entertainment for the ‘Christmas in the Park’ celebration. The event, set for Dec. 2-3, includes performances by Texas Storm Band, Inevitable, Lucky Joe, and Solido from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Dec. 3, performances include Gatos Locos, Revista Expresion, Texas Storm Band, […]
KRGV
Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families
Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
Texas Basketball: 2 studs, 1 dud, from win over Northern Arizona
Head coach Chris Beard saw No. 4 ranked Texas basketball come up with a complete team win to open up the Leon Black Classic on the night of Nov. 21. Texas downed the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in convincing fashion, by the final score of 73-48 in Edinburg, TX, in the Rio Grande Valley.
McAllen Football Hits Stride in Playoffs
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen football team beat rival McAllen Memorial 27-14 in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. The Bulldogs followed up their win against the Mustangs with victories against Harlingen South and San Antonio Southside in the first two rounds of the playoffs. “The kids have […]
