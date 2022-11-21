ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

1 person killed in three-vehicle crash in Morrow County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on I-71 in Harmony Township. The OSHP said a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by Abraham Smith Jr., 56,...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Man shot 3 times while sitting in his car in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after someone shot into his car in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Himbrick Court just after 12:30 a.m. Police investigators said the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
Driver dead in south Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said officers responded to a residence Friday near Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. The mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was missing. Police said Roslyn Stephanie...
COLUMBUS, OH
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
COLUMBUS, OH
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. TTUN

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — At noon, No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe for the 118th edition of "The Game." Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell knows the pressure of the rivalry all too well. Bell was apart of the Ohio State football program from 1992-1997.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus bars and restaurants gear up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's called The Game for a reason. On Saturday, tens of thousands of fans will fill The Shoe and bars across Columbus. "It’s going to be a wild weekend," Andrew Quintana, a managing partner for Parlay Sporting Club and Kitchen, said. The bar and...
COLUMBUS, OH
House divided: Ohio State fan living with a Wolverine

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — In this Marion household, even the holidays are split. That's because Felicia Jackson is a diehard Buckeye fan but lives with a Michigan fan. "I'm a Buckeye for life," Jackson said. "It's in the DNA. That's it. It's Michigan, nothing else as far as college,"...
MARION, OH
Columbus Weather: Afternoon sun, mild temps on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early rain Friday will give way to afternoon sun and mild temperatures that will hang around this weekend. Conditions will be dry for the huge Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, followed by rain and wind for the region on Sunday. FRIDAY: Early scattered showers & clouds,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Perfect weather for football Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are in for a great forecast today, especially if you are heading to the Shoe!. High pressure allows us to stay dry and quiet throughout most of today. At times, we will even see some sunshine overhead. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
COLUMBUS, OH
Get to know the Voice of the Shoe, Bob Kennedy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now in its 100th year, Ohio Stadium is a place where traditions thrive on game day. Script Ohio, Skull Session, Carmen—they’re all ingrained in fans’ experience. They may not have noticed it, but so is a voice. The public address announcer, ‘The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State to honor 23 seniors during The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When Ohio State takes on Michigan Saturday in The Game, the Buckeyes will also be honoring 23 seniors who will be in Ohio Stadium one final time as players. Seniors who will be honored are:. Cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar. Offensive lineman Ryan Smith. Safety Tanner McCalister.
COLUMBUS, OH
Black Friday shoppers pack stores in Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several family members were among those waiting for stores to open in Polaris early on Black Friday. They wore green shirts sporting the message "On Dasher On Dancer On Mastercard & Visa." ABC 6's Mike McCarthy asked one of them if they still do all...
COLUMBUS, OH
No. 2 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Michigan 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. They planted...
COLUMBUS, OH

