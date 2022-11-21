Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Small Business Saturday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, November 26 was Small Business Saturday at the Downtown Mall, and we checked in with some local businesses during the holiday. Linnea Revak is the owner of the Darling x Dashing Boutique, and she says local businesses are built in communities. “Shopping small gives back...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville firefighters spend Thanksgiving together and with family
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville firefighters are working in their own Thanksgiving meal between emergency calls. Like so many families, first responders spent a lot of the day preparing the big dinner. However, they’re always ready to drop everything to help others. “That’s our number-one reason why we’re here...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville PCOB to host Police Chief candidates forum
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers announced that City of Charlottesville has narrowed the search for a new Police Chief to three final candidates. “I am pleased that we have three outstanding candidates to be our next chief,” Rogers said. “Public safety is an important service...
NBC 29 News
94th Blessing of the Hounds service held in Keswick
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County tradition played out at Grace Episcopal Church early Thursday, November 24. The Keswick-area church hosted the 94th Blessing of the Hounds service. “It is an old tradition that dates back to the Colonial period of Virginia, and dates right back here,” Rector Miles...
NBC 29 News
Turkey Trot raises more than $20K for UVA’s Children Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people started their Thanksgiving celebrations bright and early by moving their feet before they eat. Boar’s Head Resort held its 41st Annual Turkey Trot Thursday, November 24. The event included the 5K run, as well as a quarter mile run for those 8 and under.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army provides hot Thanksgiving meal to the community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and Charlottesville’s Salvation Army is no exception, serving Thanksgiving meals to those in-need Thursday. Today was the first time in three years volunteers were able to provide in-person meals at the Ridge Street location. “We’re able to...
NBC 29 News
#5 Virginia cruises to 72-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia basketball team got a season-high 26 points from Jayden Gardner in beating Maryland Eastern Shore 72-45. Gardner had 18 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Kadin Shedrick was the only other Wahoo scoring in double figures with 13 points. Virginia scored 40 of its 72 points in the paint. Virginia only made five three-pointers but dominated inside, improving to 5-0 on the season.
NBC 29 News
The Paramount is hosting World Cup watch parties
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater is opening its doors to World Cup Fans. The Paramount says this was perfect timing since families are together for the holiday and the theater’s schedule was open. “We didn’t have anything on the calendar, and we wanted to open the...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
NBC 29 News
Santa has breakfast with the Charlottesville community at Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas is a couple of weeks away, and Santa is stopping by to visit Charlottesville. The Fashion Square Mall held a breakfast with Santa event, with breakfast provided by Beyond Fitness. Kids could take pictures, eat, and enjoy Santa’s company. “Oh, I love being here...
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
NBC 29 News
Nice Thanksgiving treat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our nice weather will continue today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, but not an all day rain. Saturday looks pleasant, with additional rain early Sunday. Have a great and safe Thanksgiving !
