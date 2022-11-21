Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions today. Grand Forks Recycling pick-up for Friday’s customers will be picked up on Saturday, November 26. Items must be placed out for pick-up by 7:00 a.m. on your designated day. The Golden Link Senior Center, Polk County...
RIVERVIEW HEALTH AUXILIARY TO A NUTMAN SALE DECEMBER 1 AND 2
The RiverView Auxiliary is hosting the Nutman Sale Thursday, December 1st from 7:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. and Friday, December 2 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Nutman Company has been serving the holiday and gift-giving needs of corporations and individuals across the country since 1992 and has come to Crookston from Wisconsin.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Lopez Lebron Luciano, 47, of Crookston, for Receiving Stolen Property. Andrew Paul Cymbaluk, 35, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Andy Joseph Hedlund, 42, of McIntosh, for Harassment.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BEATS NORTHFIELD IN A 4-2 THRILLER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 2-0 lead going into the third period, and with a 3-2 lead late in the game, Crookston’s Emma LaPlante had a center-ice backhand into an empty net with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Pirates a 4-2 win over the Northfield Raiders at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls.
CHS CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA TO HOST CLASSIC NOEL ON DECEMBER 4
The Crookston High School Choir and Orchestra Departments will present the 23rd Annual Classic Noel on Sunday, December 4 at the Crookston High School. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. The meal will be catered by the Irishman’s Shanty and they will serve a ham dinner with baked potato, dinner roll, tossed salad, and lime sherbert. Gluten free, dairy free, and vegetarian options are available. Tickets are available from Crookston High School music students, at the high school office, and at Crookston Floral. Ticket sales end November 29.
PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY BEATS WEST FARGO UNITED IN A THRILLER
The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team is looking to shake off the turkey legs a day after Thanksgiving as they take on the West Fargo United in the first game of the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls classic. The game started at 5:00 p.m. and you can listen...
