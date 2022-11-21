The Crookston High School Choir and Orchestra Departments will present the 23rd Annual Classic Noel on Sunday, December 4 at the Crookston High School. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. The meal will be catered by the Irishman’s Shanty and they will serve a ham dinner with baked potato, dinner roll, tossed salad, and lime sherbert. Gluten free, dairy free, and vegetarian options are available. Tickets are available from Crookston High School music students, at the high school office, and at Crookston Floral. Ticket sales end November 29.

