ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Names of the Club Q mass shooting victims identified so far

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlWTt_0jJ6fnQk00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting.

Below are the three names that have been released to the public so far. Five people died that night, we're working to confirm the names of the other two victims.

Daniel Davis Aston

ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died.

"He was our baby and he was our youngest," his mother, Sabrina Aston, told ABC News.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working on learning more about all of the victims who died and the 25 people injured at Club Q on Saturday.

Kelly Loving

Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting.

According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub.

“I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting to guide her. I had just got off the phone with her that same day. We had video calls that same day. She was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people."  Kelly’s sister, Tiffany Loving, told ABC News.

A close friend of Kelly's, Natalee Skye Bingham, told ABC News that Kelly had just turned 40 and moved to Colorado. She was excited to experience the LGBTQ+ community in the Colorado Springs area.

Natalee told ABC News that Kelly was someone she looked up to and taught her a lot about her own transition.

Derrick Rump

ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to our news partners, 38-year-old Derrick Rump is one of the five victims who died in Saturday's attack.

Derrick's mother, Julia Thames, confirmed his passing.

She provided ABC News with the following statement:

"He was a kind loving person who had a heart of gold. He was always there for my daughter and myself when we needed him also his friends from Colorado which he would say was his family also. He was living his dream and he would have wanted everyone to do the same."

Julia Thames, victim's mother

KRDO will update this article with more information and the names of the other two victims when they become available.

For anyone looking to help the families of the victims and others affected by the deadly attack, please click here.

The post Names of the Club Q mass shooting victims identified so far appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Aerial
5d ago

I was wondering how long it would take for the media/ government to blame this on republicans. 🙄 Criminals are just evil. He should have been in jail for his crime last year.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Richard S. Burchfield?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a CSPD officer who was found dead in a police cruiser on Thanksgiving Day 69 years ago in 1953. On Nov. 26, a citizen saw a marked CSPD cruiser stopped against the curb near Bijou & El Paso streets with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night. On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Suspect of shooting on Knoll Lane turns himself in

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect of a shooting has turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the death of a man Friday afternoon on Nov. 25. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers located a victim and administered […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Richard Fierro, one of the two people hailed as heroes for taking down the accused Club Q shooter, is reopening his family's brewery for the first time since the attack at the LGBTQ nightclub. According to investigators, Fierro and Thomas James confronted the suspect after he entered the nightclub. The The post Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect of officer-involved shooting dies in hospital

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The suspect of an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died while in the care of a hospital Friday evening on Nov. 25, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). The suspect identified as Ross Milton Floersheim, 41, was at a hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the brief exchange of […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Brandon K. Browne?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire 18 years ago in 2004. Brandon K. Browne, 23, was killed following an altercation between two different groups of individuals on Nov. 25. At 9 p.m., on Thanksgiving […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Briargate neighborhood reopened Saturday morning after shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Briargate neighborhood is now reopened after it was shutdown Saturday morning due to a barricaded suspect. Police responded to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. An emergency alert went out to neighbors around 6:45 a.m. asking them to stay indoors or stay out of the immediate area until further notice due to police activity related to a barricaded suspect on Thundercloud Drive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RadarOnline

Bizarre Video Of Colorado Springs' Shooter's Father Being Repeatedly Kicked In Groin Resurfaces

While the Colorado Springs community continued to grieve the loss of five members from their community, videos of the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich's father being kicked in the groin area have surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aaron Brink, the biological father of Aldrich, is an MMA fighter and adult film star. Aldrich has been accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in the brazen attack. The video mini-series — titled Ouch my Balls — pictured the ex-MMA fighter wearing a business suit and red tie, as he donned sunglasses and wore his hair in a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business. Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD. If […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide after leaving one person dead, according to police. Colorado Springs police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District Attorney says there is “plenty of evidence” to suggest hate crime in Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a twenty-minute interview with ABC News, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen discussed potential additional charges for the individual accused of shooting up the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q Saturday night. Anderson Aldrich, 22, is currently facing ten charges including five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a The post District Attorney says there is “plenty of evidence” to suggest hate crime in Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy