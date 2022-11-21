Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
psychologytoday.com
Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s or Dementia
One in four Americans are currently taking care of an aging loved one. Depression affects 20-40 percent of all caregivers. Some 85 percent of family caregivers do not receive respite. In 2021, 11 million people—more than 10 percent of the U.S. population—provided 16 billion hours of unpaid care for loved...
MedicalXpress
Incarceration of parent is associated with worse access to health care for millions of US children, new study shows
According to a new study, children exposed to parental incarceration had worse access to primary care and more unmet dental and mental health care needs than their peers, even after accounting for income, insurance status, rurality, and other important factors. With the United States having the highest incarceration rate in...
Nursing Facilities – A Medical Crisis in Need of a Prescription
Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities, and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010. Even with a shift to providing higher-intensity care in people’s homes, the demand for nursing facility-level care is slated to double. Meanwhile, there are significant workforce challenges that prohibit nursing home patients from getting the medical care they need. Fortunately, telehealth can help fill these gaps.
AMA
Health care organizations urge COVID & flu vaccination and treatment
Statement from: American Academy of Family Physicians, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Academy of Physician Associates, American College of Emergency Physicians, American College of Physicians, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Geriatrics Society, American Medical Association, American Osteopathic Association, Council of Medical Specialty Societies, Infectious Diseases Society of America, and AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.
Medical News Today
Can a person with dementia work? Safety, accessibility, and more
Dementia describes the loss of various cognitive functions, such as thinking, memory, reasoning, and behavior. Receiving a diagnosis of dementia may affect how a person functions in the workplace, but it does not mean they have to give up their independence. According to the Alzheimer’s Society, it is up to...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
jguru.com
Dementia Care at Home
Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Family Caregivers Provide an Invaluable Service to Loved Ones
Following Thanksgiving, Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month both come to a close. Isn’t it interesting that caregivers are celebrated in the same month set aside to give thanks? It’s appropriate since the nation owes the men and women who provide unpaid care a debt of gratitude.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Apexon presents: Patient 360 enabling Precision Health and Medication Adherence
Apexon presents: Patient 360 enabling Precision Health and Medication Adherence. Patient 360 is a healthcare framework that consolidates patient and member data across the care delivery system to provide a unified view of patient, facilitating better outreach and improved health outcomes. Patient 360 data sources: Appointment and encounter details, Current...
Picking up grandchildren from school can help mental health, says study
Taking grandchildren to playgroups and picking them up from school can help stave off loneliness, research has found. The study, a review of previous studies involving nearly 200,000 participants in 21 countries, suggested that looking after grandchildren regularly tends to have a positive impact on mental wellbeing, including feeling less isolated and greater fulfilment.
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Children's health is jeopardized when they have a parent in prison, new research finds. In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found. And that puts the kids at risk of...
TechCrunch
Almond launches full-service OB-GYN care to rebuild patient experience
“The patient experience today is slow, it’s incomplete, and ultimately it’s delivering not great outcomes,” said co-founder Tara Raffi, in an interview with TechCrunch. “We are under-delivering as a country. [Almond] is coming in and modernizing the OB-GYN office.”. According to a 2020 report published in...
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Save Money on Prescriptions Without Health Insurance
Many options exist for reducing the financial burden of necessary medication. Some of these alternatives include selecting a high-quality generic brand of the same drug, extending prescriptions for long-term treatments, and applying for financial assistance if needed. Whether you have health insurance or not, this article will provide information on how to reduce the cost of your medicines. What to do if you can’t afford your prescription is also discussed. If you have medical health insurance, you may be able to save money on your prescriptions by following the advice below.
