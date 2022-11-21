Read full article on original website
Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting cast was...
Southeast defeats Northeast men, barely
NORTH PLATTE – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was back inside the Cox Activities Center Tuesday night to take on Southeast Community College for the second time on the young season. The Storm came out on top in the contest by a final score of 80-79. The Hawks (3-3) have dropped both contests to the Storm by just one point this season. Tuesday’s matchup was a close affair as both sides traded the lead throughout the night. The score was all tied up at 40 at halftime and neither team pulled away from the other in the second half.
No. 10 Creighton takes down No. 9 Arkansas
MAUI, Hawaii -- No. 10 Creighton improved to 6-0 with a 90-87 win over No. 9 Arkansas in the second round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Combined with Monday's win over No. 21, it's the first time in program history that Creighton has beaten ranked teams on consecutive days.
HUSKERS: Should Mickey Joseph stay?
Who should be the head football coach next season?. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:
NSAA Board of Directors Selects Finalists for Executive Director Position
The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Board of Directors has selected four candidates to interview for the NSAA executive director position. Finalists for the NSAA executive director position are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
Thomas Klein appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Thomas Klein to the County Court seat for the Sixth Judicial District, which serves Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. A native of Wahoo, Klein has served as the Saunders County Public Defender since January of 1999. He holds a Bachelor of...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads clash
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises, but conductors rejected the contract. The votes threaten the health of the economy just before the holidays and cast more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month’s deadline without Congress’ help.
Ex-prosecutor guilty of stalking estranged wife, boyfriend
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend. Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was convicted of the misdemeanor Monday after he entered his plea. The Omaha World-Herald reports that...
