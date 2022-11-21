CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage falls to Francis Howell 35-13 Saturday afternoon in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. “They are a very talented group over there. There’s really not a weakness that we could exploit today,” says Carthage head coach Jon Guidie, “If we felt like we had one, they closed that pretty quickly. They forced us to do some other things, rather than line up and run the football like we’re used to. We made some mistakes and turned the ball over way too much.”

