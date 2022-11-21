Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca prepares to face Lamar in state semifinals
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians hit the road tomorrow to face Big 8 rival Lamar in the class 2 state semifinals. Seneca and Lamar met once already this season, back in week four. The Indians handed the Tigers their only loss of the season 36-33. “The win over...
koamnewsnow.com
Lamar dominates Seneca to advance to state championship
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Seneca 56-14 in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Tigers move on to face Blair Oaks next Friday for the Missouri Class 2 state championship. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage falls to undefeated Francis Howell in state semifinals
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage falls to Francis Howell 35-13 Saturday afternoon in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. “They are a very talented group over there. There’s really not a weakness that we could exploit today,” says Carthage head coach Jon Guidie, “If we felt like we had one, they closed that pretty quickly. They forced us to do some other things, rather than line up and run the football like we’re used to. We made some mistakes and turned the ball over way too much.”
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage aims to return to state championship game
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers host the Francis Howell Vikings on Saturday in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. Carthage is 11-1 heading into the weekend, while the Vikings are a perfect 12-0. With a win, the Tigers would earn a spot in the state championship game for...
koamnewsnow.com
Luke Gall (Carthage) sweeps COC Player of the Year awards
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage High School senior RB/LB Luke Gall has swept the COC Player of the Year awards, being named both the league’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. Defensively, Gall led the Tigers with 92 tackles heading into Saturday’s state semifinal game vs. Francis Howell....
