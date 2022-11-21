ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Remains believed to be Quinton Simon found; mother arrested on murder charges

 5 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police department have arrested the mother of a missing Georgia toddler who is presumed dead.

The child, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, vanished from his Savannah-area home on Oct. 5. Police later determined that the toddler’s body was likely dumped in a dumpster and taken to a nearby landfill. They announced then that they suspected his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, in his death.

On Monday, Chatham County Police announced that they have arrested Simon and charged her with murder in connection to her son’s death. She’s been taken to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held until a bond hearing.

Investigators said they recovered what they believe are Quinton’s remains in the landfill on Monday. The remains have been sent to the lab for positive identification.

Police said they don’t anticipate any other arrests in the case.

“We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,” police wrote on Twitter.

It’s unclear what led to charges against Leilani Simon or why police waited more than a month to arrest her.

