WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested after giving false information to police
ELIZABETH TOWN, NC (WWAY) –On Monday, November 21st, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on Majuan Dalen Mckoy, 20, of Elizabethtown. According to law enforcement, McKoy was located and arrested without incident in Elizabethtown. The outstanding warrants...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City Officer arrested for allegedly pulling down pants, spitting at Deputies at Florence Motor Speedway
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — An off-duty Tabor City Police Officer has been arrested for allegedly harassing several people, pulling down his pants and fighting at a campsite at the Florence Motor Speedway. Gary Lee Lewis was given tickets for disorderly conduct and trespassing and taken to the Florence...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
wpde.com
Complaints of drug sales from Scotland Co. home leads to arrest of 4 people: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several people were arrested out of a home where community members have complained multiple times of drug sales, according to deputies. Scotland County Sheriff's Office say they conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Grant Street in Laurinburg. During the search warrant,...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect accused of killing half-sister now facing additional rape charge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing his half-sister now faces an additional rape charge. Jahreese Jones, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Miyonna Jones, who was missing for a little more than two weeks before her body was found in Pender County on November 17.
4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
abcnews4.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
wcti12.com
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of North Carolina thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar […]
cbs17
Man found dead in a field, Fayetteville homicide investigators seeking answers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release. The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.
columbuscountynews.com
More Charges Filed in Land Fraud Case
Another man has been arrested for a land fraud scheme involving property in Abbottsburg. Shane Charleston Todd was charged with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. Todd was arrested Monday on the two felony charges and received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
WECT
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
columbuscountynews.com
Timber Reported Cut, Stolen
Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair
“She was a loving person” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
wpde.com
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
Comments / 0