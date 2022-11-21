ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County man arrested after giving false information to police

ELIZABETH TOWN, NC (WWAY) –On Monday, November 21st, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on Majuan Dalen Mckoy, 20, of Elizabethtown. According to law enforcement, McKoy was located and arrested without incident in Elizabethtown. The outstanding warrants...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WALLACE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

More Charges Filed in Land Fraud Case

Another man has been arrested for a land fraud scheme involving property in Abbottsburg. Shane Charleston Todd was charged with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. Todd was arrested Monday on the two felony charges and received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADENBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
PAMPLICO, SC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Timber Reported Cut, Stolen

Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
CLARKTON, NC

