Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett's investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Quotes You Probably Haven't Heard that Will Inspire You to Buy More Stocks
Buffett believes economic periods like right now are some of the best opportunities to build wealth. It's better to buy at a good price than wait for a great price. The S&P 500 has an undefeated track record, and Buffett doesn't believe that will change anytime soon.
Motley Fool
93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors
In 57 years as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Buffett has created more than $680 billion in value for his shareholders. A whopping 93% of Buffett's $345 billion investment portfolio is tied up in just four sectors.
Motley Fool
Why Apple Shares Dropped Friday
China's COVID-19 lockdowns are directly affecting the big iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. That factory makes the higher-end new iPhone models that were recently launched.
Motley Fool
Why Manchester United Stock Was Rocketing Higher Again Today
A British tabloid reported that Apple was interested in buying the soccer club, but those rumors were denied elsewhere. A Saudi official said his government would support a bid from a private Saudi buyer.
Motley Fool
Will New Leadership Mean New Highs for These 3 Major Consumer Stocks?
Bob Iger is returning for a second stint as CEO of Disney at a pivotal time for the company. Mary Dillon had great success at Ulta Beauty, and now she's aiming for Foot Locker's turnaround. Restaurant Brands is bringing in former Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
COVID-19 cases have resulted in lockdowns and other restrictive policies all year, which have hurt the Chinese economy. J.P. Morgan lowered its rating on Lufax after disappointing quarterly results.
Motley Fool
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
Teladoc's loss is narrowing -- and its telemedicine deal size is growing. Novavax could benefit from the coronavirus booster market. The return of Disney's longtime CEO could trigger a new era of growth.
Motley Fool
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shopify will likely "keep shop" for a larger number of businesses over time. Investors should pay greater attention to MercadoLibre in Latin America. The potential of Sea Limited may not make it seem so "limited."
Motley Fool
My Best Monster Growth Stock for 2023 (and Beyond)
The digital advertising market could soar over the coming years. The Trade Desk is the leading independent buy-side platform, and it looks like that's paying off. This year could be one of the best years of market share gains, despite the uneasy macro picture.
Motley Fool
3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in December
Canopy Growth is going to compete in the U.S., and it's scaling down in Canada at the same time. Green Thumb Industries could soon massively increase its distribution footprint. Innovative Industrial Properties' top line is holding up better than expected.
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: LVMH vs. Richemont
LVMH provides balanced exposure to a wide range of luxury sectors. Richemont is a narrower play on jewelry and Swiss watches. Richemont seems to be growing faster, but the post-pandemic recovery may be why.
Motley Fool
Will Jumia Stock Pay Off Big for Investors?
The stock is down sharply as organic growth proves to be underwhelming. Jumia's management is now focused on trimming losses and pushing for profitability. Price hikes imposed on its third-party merchants can only take the company so far.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Amazon holds insurmountable leads in more than one robust market with almost-guaranteed prospects for long-term growth. Alphabet is designed to turn on a dime, as market conditions require. Both of these resilient winners are trading just below $100 per share right now -- perhaps for the last time.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Roku is experiencing a temporary slowdown in digital ad sales, but the company has barely scratched the surface of its long-term market opportunity. Intel can spend its way out of the current market crunch.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say
The emergence of Amazon Web Services has increased the company's valuation. Due to the combination of businesses, the stock is difficult to value. Its current valuation is historically low as growth has slowed and profits have weakened.
