Flint, MI

WNEM

Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Service members celebrated at Flint Bishop Airport

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October. For the first time, the victim’s sister is speaking out, hoping he will be found. Military-grade explosives found...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire

Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive. |. Scoutmaster Doran...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21

Flags flying and local volunteers honoring military men, women, and veterans as they head out for Thanksgiving travel: it’s all a part of Operation Handshake at Flint Bishop Airport. |. Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October....
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Residents remember Hogarth Ave. explosion one year later

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Sixth annual Adoption Day celebration sees 10 children adopted in Saginaw Co. No longer waiting for their forever families -- that’s what 10 children were granted today on National Adoption Day. Good Soda, a soda for kids...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday

FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
WNEM

Midland’s Open Door hosts pre-holiday meal, Thanksgiving dinner next

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland residents gathered for a special pre-Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at Midland’s Open Door. The meal was made possible thanks to the generosity of the community. “We’re very thankful for the generosity of the community who have donated all of the food here today,” said Midland’s...
MIDLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement

FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year

Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
SAGINAW, MI

