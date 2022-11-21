Read full article on original website
WNEM
Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
WNEM
Service members celebrated at Flint Bishop Airport
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October. For the first time, the victim’s sister is speaking out, hoping he will be found. Military-grade explosives found...
WNEM
Sixth annual Adoption Day celebration sees 10 children adopted in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - No longer waiting for their forever families -- that’s what 10 children were granted today on National Adoption Day. TV-5 was introduced to a family who couldn’t be happier with their new additions. “Very exciting, it’s a relief, peace of mind,” Felicia Kociba said....
WNEM
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire
Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive. |. Scoutmaster Doran...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21
Flags flying and local volunteers honoring military men, women, and veterans as they head out for Thanksgiving travel: it’s all a part of Operation Handshake at Flint Bishop Airport. |. Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October....
WNEM
Residents remember Hogarth Ave. explosion one year later
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Sixth annual Adoption Day celebration sees 10 children adopted in Saginaw Co. No longer waiting for their forever families -- that’s what 10 children were granted today on National Adoption Day. Good Soda, a soda for kids...
MLive.com
Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday
FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
WNEM
Midland’s Open Door hosts pre-holiday meal, Thanksgiving dinner next
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland residents gathered for a special pre-Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at Midland’s Open Door. The meal was made possible thanks to the generosity of the community. “We’re very thankful for the generosity of the community who have donated all of the food here today,” said Midland’s...
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement
FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
WNEM
Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year
Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
Blessed to be a Blessing event will serve hundreds Thanksgiving dinner in Flint
FLINT, MI – The 14th annual Blessed to be a Blessing Thanksgiving dinner will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22 this year. Dinner will be served at the Catholic Charities Center for Hope from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at 812 Root Street in Flint. The event is free to the public and no pre-registration is required.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
WNEM
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
WNEM
Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
