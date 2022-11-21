Read full article on original website
Question of demolishing La Jolla blufftop house brings claims of 'misrepresentation' and 'misunderstanding'
The California Coastal Commission disagrees with how the applicant to remove La Casa de los Amigos in Lower Hermosa characterized the commission's position to La Jolla's DPR Committee.
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 24-27: World Cup watch parties, holiday tree lightings and more
It’s Thanksgiving weekend. It’s also the time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, not to mention the ramping up of the holiday season. If you’re planning to do some shopping, check out our holiday gift guide. Need a Christmas gift or any other present for the...
7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
North County’s Vegan Food Popup expands to San Diego
After three years as an exclusively North County event, the Vegan Food Popup expanded Nov. 12 to include its first San Diego location at the North Park Mini Park at 3812 29th St. After three years as an exclusively North County event, the Vegan Food Popup expanded Nov. 12 to...
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego
News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
Randy’s Donuts shops coming to San Diego
Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on its shop rooftops, will expand into San Diego next year with the first of 10 locations owned by San Diego restaurateur Emilio Tamez. Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on...
Who built this award-winning Del Mar seaside mansion?
Del Mar — it’s where the turf meets the surf, where horses are somewhat regularly sacrificed as a consequence of people being entertained by watching them run in circles on said turf, and where, ever since Hollywood was a thing, stars and celebrities have day-tripped from LA to enjoy sunny beach days, lavish resorts, and haute cuisine in some of the county’s most well-regarded restaurants.
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Encinitas-based Firm Focuses on the Big Picture
For more than two decades, Encinitas resident Lee Mills has shined as a marketing leader, part of success story after success story in the startup business world. Since the late 1990s, Mills has worked to launch new products, build programs, re-brand, develop partnerships, raise capital and scale startups, including Anonymizer, BeyondClicks, Mojo Pages – MOGL and Raken, Inc.
San Diego man alleges American Airlines barred him over seat issue
"Surprised at having a stranger make physical contact with him, plaintiff moved the flight attendant's arm away and told her that he would adjust his seat himself, which he immediately did."
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape attraction for holiday season
ENCINITAS — In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because...
Chase Bank, Armstrong Garden property in Del Mar sold
The Chase Bank and Armstrong Garden property in Del Mar was recently sold for $19.5 million.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in San Diego
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like San Diego or Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds […]
