Boosie Slams Cousin Who Stole 10K From Him
Boosie went on a Twitter tirade against two relatives who allegedly stole money from him in a deal gone awry. Boosie is never shy when it comes to blasting folks on social media. The Baton Rouge rapper recently revealed that two people close to him stole $10,000 from him. According to Boosie, the unidentified relatives took the money rom an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave Boosie the money.
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
Ye Claims Donald Trump Trash-Talked Kim Kardashian In Front Of Him
The news came as a part of the rapper’s latest campaign video, officially confirming his 2024 bid. His last go at a presidential run was nothing short of chaotic, but Kanye West seems confident as follows in the footsteps of Donald Trump by announcing his 2024 bid earlier this month. The father of four’s official confirmation was made public on Thanksgiving (November 24), and in his campaign video, he spilt some seriously juicy tea about his opponent.
Kurupt Hosts “Players Ball” With Snoop Dogg & C-Mob
G-funk lives on thanks to MCs like Kurupt, C-Mob, and Snoop Dogg. They’ve just released a new single titled “Players Ball” that throws it back with high-pitched keys and a laidback atmosphere. Moreover, Kurupt and C-Mob released this as a single to their upcoming collaborative album. Don’t Be Stupid drops on December 16th, and this track indicates that it’ll be a wonderful homage. Kurupt recently reflected on how far Death Row has come, particularly thanks to this song’s featured Dogg.
Ed Lover Slams DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers “Dusty”
Ed Lover isn’t happy with DJ Akademiks. Ed Lover called out DJ Akademiks following his comments about older rappers being “dusty.” Speaking with VladTV, Lover explained that Akademiks wouldn’t be here without the legends who came before him. “We all stand on the shoulders of giants,”...
Kodak Black Speaks On J. Cole Mentioning Him On “Middle Child”
Cole is one of the most respected voices in the industry and Kodak was one of several controversial artists mentioned on the hit track. “Middle Child” is a J. Cole favorite, and Kodak Black shares what he thinks about being noted on the track. The single arrived on 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, and the introspective song quickly earned praise from artists and fans. On the lead single, Cole spins bars about Kodak, comparing him to associates he knows from back home.
Homixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”
Opium’s Homixide Gang has unleashed “Homixide Lifestyle,” complete with guest features from Biggaveli, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and 5unna. Throughout 2022, Playboi Carti has been quietly developing one of the youth’s favorite Hip-Hop labels in the music industry. Despite never dropping Music, Carti’s presence has been felt through his Opium artists, from Ken Carson to Destroy Lonely. Now, a new set of Opium artists has arrived. Atlanta’s own Homixide Gang is back with an incredible new project, titled Homixide Lifestyle.
NBA Youngboy Will Stop Rapping & Sell His Hard Drive For 9 Figures
NBA Youngboy also says he’s turning down $15M offers to tour. It’s no secret that NBA Youngboy has a bank of music in the stash. In the past few months alone, he’s dished out four solo projects since August. Additionally, he has a joint project alongside Quando Rondo dropping on Friday morning.
Stetsasonic Remembers Hip-Hop’s “Fallen Soldiers” On Their Latest Release: Stream
We’ve lost no shortage of rappers in 2022. As the year comes to a close, many have been reflecting on those we lost before their time. While the majority of people share tributes to the fallen via social media these days, Stetsasonic is returning to their roots to pay homage to hip-hop’s “Fallen Soldiers.”
Tony Yayo Recalls Jimmy Henchman’s Attempt On 50 Cent’s Life
Tony Yayo speaks out on Jimmy Henchman’s failed plot to kill 50 Cent. G-Unit’s story is worthy of a docuseries deep-dive. Until then, Tony Yayo is providing fans with some insight into their reign in hip-hop. In his recent interview with Vlad TV, Yayo recounted the long-standing feud...
Vivica A. Fox Drags Ye After He Uses Her In Campaign Video
Vivica A. Fox fires back after Ye uses a clip of her in his campaign video. Kanye West’s 2024 campaign is underway, apparently, and it’s earned a response from Vivica A Fox. On Thanksgiving, the Chicago artist shared a series of videos formally announcing his presidential bid in...
Drake Gifts Four Futuristic Toilets To DJ Khaled
Khaled was overflowing with gratitude, going on to dump all the toilet’s features and amenities on IG. Not everyone gets their own Air Jordan 5 collab, but DJ Khaled did. However, h’s just like the rest of us: he gets his home improvement kicks every once in a while. In fact, he wanted some fancy high-tech toilets for him and his partner for a while. So imagine his gratitude and excitement when the 6 God himself sent him four high-end Johns. Moreover, the “GOD DID” mogul took to Instagram to share his happiness.
Mariah Carey Says Her “Messed-Up” Childhood Inspired Love For Christmas
Mariah Carey reflected on her “messed-up” upbringing while discussing her love for Christmas. Mariah Carey reflected on her love for Christmas during a new interview with W Magazine. In the piece, the legendary “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer admits she had a “messed-up” childhood.
Roddy Ricch Responds To Hit-Boy’s Comments About Collaborating
Roddy Ricch responds after Hit-Boy questioned why they haven’t worked together since “Racks In The Middle”. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy made magic together when they connected on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle.” Unfortunately, they haven’t released tons of music together since. According to...
Vybz Kartel Drops Off “God N’ Gun”
There truly isn’t any other living artist that is as legendary as Vybz Kartel. Despite his incarceration, he still holds the crown as the King Of Dancehall with a flurry of music to back up the claim. This week, the rapper came through with a brand new single, titled, “God N Gun.” Following the release of True Religion, he comes through with brute force and resilience over hard-hitting production. Kartel’s latest effort will have the dancehall scene on lock in the coming months.
NBA YoungBoy Didn’t Want Quando Rondo “3860” Project Released
The joint project just hit DSPs but YoungBoy says he “begged for the tape” to not see the light of day. The world has heard much from NBA YoungBoy in recent weeks, more so than throughout his entire career. The rapper shares subtle updates about his life, but these days, he’s getting a few things off of his chest. His joint project with Quando Rondo, 3860, just hit DSPs, but YoungBoy says he didn’t want it released.
Juelz Santana Admits The LOX Won “Verzuz” Against Dipset
Juelz Santana says that The LOX won the “Verzuz” against Dipset before they’re “more of a group.”. Juelz Santana says that LOX won their Verzuz matchup against Dipset. The two New York groups squared off back in the summer of 2021. Speaking about the event on...
Desiigner Keeps The New Releases Coming With “My Brodie” Single
After 21 Savage came forward with claims that he’d be able to take on any of fellow his 2016 XXL Freshman alum in a Verzuz, Desiigner seems to have been correspondingly clapping back with a string of singles. At the time of 21’s comments, both he and Kodak Black...
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Continue To Cause Romance Rumours
Looks like Friendsgiving is for rumoured lovers too. Who is Emily Ratajkowski thankful for this year, you ask? It seems to be Pete Davidson. Amid rumours that the two have been spending time together, cameras caught them at enjoying a Friendsgiving dinner earlier this week, celebrating the heartwarming holiday in each other’s company.
Lil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard Drive
The “I Love It” hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water. Looks like Lil Pump has fumbled a serious bag. Though the controversial rapper had plans to release a new album in January, it seems that may no longer be a viable option after a recent trip to the lake.
