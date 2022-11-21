ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Current Publishing

Just Tacos Time now open on Range Line Rd. in Carmel

Just Tacos Time celebrated a grand opening Nov. 15 to introduce the community to the new eatery. The restaurant opened Oct. 19 at 1315 S. Range Line Rd. Owner David Abebe, who also owns a commercial cleaning service, is new to the restaurant business and is involved in its day-to-day operations. He chose the Range Line Road location because of its high-traffic volume and proximity to residential and commercial areas.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis

On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Cats Haven

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” and Susan Hobbs joined News 8 to talk about “Cats-Haven” and the donations they need and some events they have coming up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Where you can find Santa as he tours city of Carmel

Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire Department. Tim Griffin and John Moriarty of the Carmel Fire Department along with the Grinch joined us Tuesday on Life.Style.Live! to discuss the City of Carmel Santa Tour, who’s involved and when/where you can find it.
CARMEL, IN
Indy with Kids

Geist Waterfront Park

Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
FISHERS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thanksgiving storm system

INDIANAPOLIS — Our next storm system arrives for Thanksgiving Day, however, rain will be holding off until later in the day. It will be a dry and cold start for the Drumstick Dash. At the start of the race, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
MONROVIA, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home

Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Current Publishing

8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel

Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
CARMEL, IN

