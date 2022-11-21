Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire Department. Tim Griffin and John Moriarty of the Carmel Fire Department along with the Grinch joined us Tuesday on Life.Style.Live! to discuss the City of Carmel Santa Tour, who’s involved and when/where you can find it.

CARMEL, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO