Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Just Tacos Time now open on Range Line Rd. in Carmel
Just Tacos Time celebrated a grand opening Nov. 15 to introduce the community to the new eatery. The restaurant opened Oct. 19 at 1315 S. Range Line Rd. Owner David Abebe, who also owns a commercial cleaning service, is new to the restaurant business and is involved in its day-to-day operations. He chose the Range Line Road location because of its high-traffic volume and proximity to residential and commercial areas.
WISH-TV
This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis
On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
WISH-TV
IMPD, church prepare for lighting of ‘world’s largest Christmas tree’ on Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Festive holiday music played Wednesday as crews continued to set up for the Circle of Lights at Monument Circle. The 60th annual lighting of what’s been called “the world’s largest Christmas tree” will be Friday night on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Cats Haven
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” and Susan Hobbs joined News 8 to talk about “Cats-Haven” and the donations they need and some events they have coming up.
WISH-TV
Where you can find Santa as he tours city of Carmel
Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire Department. Tim Griffin and John Moriarty of the Carmel Fire Department along with the Grinch joined us Tuesday on Life.Style.Live! to discuss the City of Carmel Santa Tour, who’s involved and when/where you can find it.
Geist Waterfront Park
Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thanksgiving storm system
INDIANAPOLIS — Our next storm system arrives for Thanksgiving Day, however, rain will be holding off until later in the day. It will be a dry and cold start for the Drumstick Dash. At the start of the race, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds...
WISH-TV
Crews battle brush fire at Indiana’s Brown County State Park
NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home
Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
Current Publishing
8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel
Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
Comments / 0