Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
World Cup 2022's Stadium 974 is "wobbling" as Mexico take on Poland
World Cup 2022 venue Stadium 974 is built from shipping containers – and one BBC commentator has claimed the ground is literally rocking
How Qatar ended up hosting the World Cup
With the World Cup now underway in Qatar, many are wondering how this moment arrived -- that a tiny Gulf nation with little footballing history ended up hosting the biggest event the sport has to offer.
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar
Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
Remote desert camps house Qatar World Cup fans on a budget
Soaring prices have forced many thrifty fans into remote desert campsites and giant fan villages in Doha's outer reaches, including one near the airport consisting of corrugated box rooms.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Brazil will hope to live up to their lofty expectations in their 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia. Exactly 20 years on from Brazil's last World Cup triumph, the most successful nation in football history will be keen to lift the trophy for a sixth time in Qatar. Serbia are...
Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
Germany’s Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. “I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even...
ASM Global’s Rapidly Expanding Convention Division Unveils Exhibition World Bahrain, Middle East’s Largest Exhibition Centre
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after stunning Argentina at World Cup
King Salman of Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday in the country to mark the national team's stunning victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. The Green Falcons' 2-1 triumph over one of the world's top-ranked teams is among the biggest shock results in the...
Post Register
Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar's human rights record before Friday's World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on Wednesday to...
International Business Times
Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat
Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
ledinside.com
Ismaning will become Germany’s soccer center at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: MagentaTV will show all matches and supporting program from hybrid World Cup studio – with support from PLAZAMEDIA
Ismaning, November 14, 2022 – Deutsche Telekom will air all 64 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live on MagentaTV from November 20 to December 18. Today, Telekom presented the hybrid World Cup studio at a Media Day at PLAZAMEDIA at the AGROB Medienpark in Ismaning near Munich. During MagentaTV’s coverage, this new and innovative XR LED Studio from PLAZAMEDIA will be a central element, combining real set architecture and physical media feeds with a digitally generated, virtual extension (“augmented reality”) in a 360° world. The centerpiece of the 350-square-meter studio set, in which four cameras realize the interplay of virtual and real elements in real time, is a 33-meter-wide and 3.5-meter-high curved LED wall. As part of its activities as a production service provider on behalf of FORTY10 for Telekom, PLAZAMEDIA GmbH will be responsible for realizing all matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on six channels in UHD and HD, as well as signal supervision for the entire inside production on 23 live game days and 29 production days.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Japan's fans clean up stadium after win over Germany
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The magnitude of their win over Germany could have seen...
