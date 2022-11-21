Ismaning, November 14, 2022 – Deutsche Telekom will air all 64 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live on MagentaTV from November 20 to December 18. Today, Telekom presented the hybrid World Cup studio at a Media Day at PLAZAMEDIA at the AGROB Medienpark in Ismaning near Munich. During MagentaTV’s coverage, this new and innovative XR LED Studio from PLAZAMEDIA will be a central element, combining real set architecture and physical media feeds with a digitally generated, virtual extension (“augmented reality”) in a 360° world. The centerpiece of the 350-square-meter studio set, in which four cameras realize the interplay of virtual and real elements in real time, is a 33-meter-wide and 3.5-meter-high curved LED wall. As part of its activities as a production service provider on behalf of FORTY10 for Telekom, PLAZAMEDIA GmbH will be responsible for realizing all matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on six channels in UHD and HD, as well as signal supervision for the entire inside production on 23 live game days and 29 production days.

