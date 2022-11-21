Lady Norse go winless on latest road trip

The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women's basketball team couldn't find a win this past weekend on the road, falling to both Riverland and North Iowa Area Community College.

Against Riverland, the Norse fell to the Blue Devils 92-37. Anna Fink and Deetra Davis led Mesabi Range with 11 points each. Davis added eight rebounds.

Riverland was led by Camryn McQuery's 18 points. Reana Schmitt finished with 17.

Mesabi Range didn't fair much better against North Iowa Area, with the Trojans running away with things 88-32.

Davis led the Norse with 13 points in the loss to go with eight rebounds. Bonnie Taylor added eight and Fink had seven.

Kameron Jones led the Trojans with 18 points. Kourtney Manning added 14.

Mesabi Range (0-4) will take on Gogebic tonight at 5:30 p.m. in their home opener.

MRC 5 4 16 12 — 37

RCC 26 24 24 18 — 92

Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 4, Elizabeth Hey 7, Anna Fink 11, Deetra Davis 11; Three pointers: Hey 1, Fink 3; Free throws: 13-23; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.

Riverland: Kenai Holien 11, Camryn McQuery 18, Reana Schmitt 17, Savannah Longhoma 6, Nora Mecoleta 15, Erika Thurnau 6, Laura Granada 7, Macie Werdel 12; Three pointers: Holien 1, Mecoleta 1, Granada 1, Werdel 2; Free throws: 1-4; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.

MRC 5 10 6 11 — 32

NIA 27 20 24 17 — 88

Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 8, Elizabeth Hey 3, Anna Fink 7, Deetra Davis 13, Kataja Young 1; Three pointers: Fink 1; Free throws: 13-16; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.

North Iowa Area: Kourtney Manning 14, Kameron Jones 18, Jackie Pippett 8, Shakyla Walker 4, Audrey Martinez-Stewart 12, Niamh O'Leary 9, Keiara Anderson 6, Camryn Carver 1, Grace Davis-Chavez 4, I'sis Brown 8, Lexi Mendenhall 4; Three pointers: Jones 1, Martinez-Stewart 2, O'Leary 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.