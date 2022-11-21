ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Shore News Network

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls

TINTON FALLS, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Ocean County deputy fire chief crashes car into pole

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Manchester Township's deputy fire chief is in the hospital Wednesday morning after he hit a pole driving an SUV. The Ford Explorer overturned just after 11 p.m. Tuesday along Ridgeway Road in front of Manchester Township Middle School. Emergency crews had to cut the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

Man Charged With 5 Counts Of Arson In Manchester Township

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

SUV Overturns In Ocean County Crash, Driver Injured

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Police in Middletown Township have a message for a man wanted for damaging a victim’s home after a fit of road rage. “If it was you that lost your temper…feel free to call,” the department said Wednesday. According to police, at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a driver was involved in a road rage incident where he followed someone back to their residence on Essex Lane. He damaged their front door and the mailbox, police said. “The male appears to have at least a half sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, goatee, smokes, and is driving The post Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Volunteer fire chief injured in rollover crash after responding to call, police say

A Manchester fire chief was seriously injured Tuesday evening when his fire vehicle flipped over after striking a pole while returning from a call, Manchester police said. Brian Flanagan, 43, was airlifted from the scene to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune Township following the 10 p.m. crash, Manchester police said in a statement. Flanagan is a chief with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

