Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Accident In Toms River Brings Down Traffic Lights
TOMS RIVER – Police believe a 78-year-old man may have suffered a medical episode that led to a serious accident which brought down two traffic light stanchions. Toms River Police said units were sent to the intersection of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on November 26.
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls
TINTON FALLS, NJ – The Tinton Falls Police Departement is investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Long Branch resident on Wednesday. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Tinton Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Long Branch resident. At approximately 2 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road, where they discovered that the driver and lone occupant had died. If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact Cpl. Duncan of The post One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Trenton
November 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to…
Drunken driver crashes into house, lands in living room: N.J. police
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River, N.J., house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ staple closing its doors forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS News
Ocean County deputy fire chief crashes car into pole
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Manchester Township's deputy fire chief is in the hospital Wednesday morning after he hit a pole driving an SUV. The Ford Explorer overturned just after 11 p.m. Tuesday along Ridgeway Road in front of Manchester Township Middle School. Emergency crews had to cut the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
Another man from Manchester, NJ charged with setting fires
MANCHESTER — A 77-year-old man has been charged with aggravated arson after investigators linked him to a series of dumpster fires earlier this year. The charges against Nicholas Depalma, a resident of the Whiting section, is at least the second serious arson case in this Ocean County township this year.
Man Charged With 5 Counts Of Arson In Manchester Township
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
jerseyshoreonline.com
SUV Overturns In Ocean County Crash, Driver Injured
MANCHESTER – The driver from a volunteer fire department was extricated from an SUV after hitting a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle overturning Tuesday evening, police said. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. in the area of County Route 571 and Richard Road in the Ridgeway Section of...
Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Police in Middletown Township have a message for a man wanted for damaging a victim’s home after a fit of road rage. “If it was you that lost your temper…feel free to call,” the department said Wednesday. According to police, at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a driver was involved in a road rage incident where he followed someone back to their residence on Essex Lane. He damaged their front door and the mailbox, police said. “The male appears to have at least a half sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, goatee, smokes, and is driving The post Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Apartment Fire Saving Building Containing “Dubai Restaurant And Lounge”
November 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–City firefighters spent the final hours of Thanksgiving 2022 (Thursday, Nov. 24) battling a structure…
Fantastic winter wonderland illuminated walking trail in Medford, NJ
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
Volunteer fire chief injured in rollover crash after responding to call, police say
A Manchester fire chief was seriously injured Tuesday evening when his fire vehicle flipped over after striking a pole while returning from a call, Manchester police said. Brian Flanagan, 43, was airlifted from the scene to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune Township following the 10 p.m. crash, Manchester police said in a statement. Flanagan is a chief with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 1