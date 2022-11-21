Read full article on original website
Father of Colorado shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich is relieved his son isn't gay
The father of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect of the mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ+ establishment, told in an interview with CBS 8- San Diego that his initial reaction after hearing about his son’s killings was whether he was gay.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Idaho Eyewitness: Murdered Students 'Ditched' Guy at Food Truck That Night
Two of the Idaho Universities students stabbed to death may have "ditched" a man the night before, according to an eyewitness.
Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
Kait 8
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers...
