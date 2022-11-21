ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rakhu Rakhu
5d ago

Hold on! If Georgians fall for this BS ad than they deserve Walker as their Senator, because Walker really never acknowledge his own gay son.

Dennis Hardy
5d ago

HERSHEY Walker you are a disgrace to my people. 😑 I would say our people but you was cut from a different color cloth. 😐😑

w. c. me
5d ago

I hear the circus is having a really hard time getting clowns they’ve all decided to get into politics

