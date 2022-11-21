Read full article on original website
BBC
Canada: Why the country wants to bring in 1.5m immigrants by 2025
Canada is betting big on immigration to fill the gap in its economy left by aging Baby Boomers leaving the workforce - but not everyone is on board with bringing in so many people from abroad. Earlier this month, the federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000...
German industry calls for more support to diversify beyond China
BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - One of Germany's main industry lobby groups called on Monday for more support for industry to diversify trade beyond China, as the government prepares new policies aimed at reducing the economy's dependence on Beijing.
Twitter, others slip on removing hate speech, EU review says
LONDON (AP) — Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday. The EU figures were published as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms’ compliance with the 27-nation bloc’s code of conduct on disinformation. Twitter wasn’t alone — most other tech companies signed up to the voluntary code also scored worse. But the figures could foreshadow trouble for Twitter in complying with the EU’s tough new online rules after owner Elon Musk fired many of the platform’s 7,500 full-time workers and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial tasks. The EU report, carried out over six weeks in the spring, found Twitter assessed just over half of the notifications it received about illegal hate speech within 24 hours, down from 82% in 2021.
Ukrainians work to restore power to nuclear plants as country freezes
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine restored power on Thursday to two of its four nuclear power plants but much of the country remained consigned to freezing darkness by the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy infrastructure so far.
Jeremy Hunt refuses to deny briefing that government wants Swiss-style ties with EU
Chancellor says he or Treasury was not source of alleged briefing and he did not support ‘moving away’ from Brexit agreement
Quartz
🌏 UK’s got a tough year ahead
The OECD delivered a grim outlook for 2023. Out of the G7 nations, the UK economy is expected to perform the worst, while global growth is projected to drop to 2.2%. Gazprom threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe. The Russian state-owned company claims gas traveling via pipeline through Ukraine is not reaching its intended client, Moldova. In Ukraine, blackouts are expected to last for months following heavy damage to its energy grid.
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
New Venezuelan political talks to resume Nov 26
CARACAS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government and opposition will resume political talks after more than a year on Nov. 26 in Mexico, Norway's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
TechCrunch
Slush revokes $1M pitch prize from Russian founders after industry outcry [Updated]
Immigram — a talent immigration platform founded by two Russian passport holders — has been removed from a $1 million startup competition that it won last week at the high-profile Slush conference in Helsinki, Finland after a swirl of controversy enveloped the decision due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
BBC
Bullfighting ban proposal goes before French MPs
Imported from Spain in the 19th Century, bullfighting remains popular across large parts of southern France. Now, for the first time, a proposal to ban the "corrida" has reached the floor of the National Assembly - a sign of public sentiment shifting in favour of animal rights. Sponsored by the...
Sunak tries to pacify Brexiters but keeps door open to closer EU ties
Rishi Sunak has laid down a red line for any new attempts to improve post-Brexit trade with the EU and managed to quell a rebellion among furious Tories – but kept open the possibility of closer ties with Brussels. The prime minister dismissed suggestions the UK could pursue a...
BBC
Street lighting: East Yorkshire pilot aims to cut UK costs by £575m
The main Hull to York road could be used to test how to cut the cost of powering the UK's street lights. East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work on the A1079 would examine how to decarbonise street lights, illuminated road signs and bollards. It has applied for £5m from...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Laila Shawa obituary
Palestinian pop artist whose work reflected the harsh political realities of her homeland
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Phys.org
Researchers detect illegal intercountry trade of mercury using discrepancies in mirrored trade data
The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty designed to protect humans and the environment from the harmful effects of mercury pollution. With these treaty restrictions on the use of mercury, an increase in the illegal trade of mercury has been expected. A team of researchers undertook a study of the illegal intercountry trade of mercury by examining different countries' export and import trade statistics. They were successful in developing a data driven method for detecting the illegal international trade in mercury.
US News and World Report
IMF, Ukraine Reach Economic Policy Monitoring Arrangement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
EdVentures, Nahdet Misr’s VC, showcases the future of EdTech in the MENA region in a joint summit with HolonIQ
GIZA, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- EdVentures, the corporate VC arm of Egypt’s leading learning company, Nahdet Misr Publishing Group, has organized a summit on the future of Edtech in the MENA region, in collaboration with HolonIQ, the world’s leading platform for impact market intelligence based in the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005599/en/ Maria Spies - Cofounder and CEO of HOLONIQ, Patrick Brothers - Co-Founder & Co-CEO of HolonIQ, Dalia Ibrahim - Nahdet Misr Publishing House CEO and Founder of EdVentures and Maged Harby - General Manager, EdVentures. (Photo: AETOSWire)
BBC
MP bids to ban beach and beauty spot barbecues
A proposal to ban the use of disposable barbecues in beauty spots such as moorland and beaches has been introduced to the House of Commons. Conservative MP, Selaine Saxby, who proposed the idea, argued that the "right to scald a sausage anywhere" was causing "damage and destruction." The government is...
BBC
The puzzle of UK’s half a million missing workers
For the first time, more than 2.5 million people in the UK are out of work because of a long-term health problem. The number has jumped by half a million since the start of the pandemic - but, BBC News analysis reveals, the impact is spread unevenly across the country, with some regions and types of job far more affected.
