BBC

Canada: Why the country wants to bring in 1.5m immigrants by 2025

Canada is betting big on immigration to fill the gap in its economy left by aging Baby Boomers leaving the workforce - but not everyone is on board with bringing in so many people from abroad. Earlier this month, the federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000...
The Associated Press

Twitter, others slip on removing hate speech, EU review says

LONDON (AP) — Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday. The EU figures were published as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms’ compliance with the 27-nation bloc’s code of conduct on disinformation. Twitter wasn’t alone — most other tech companies signed up to the voluntary code also scored worse. But the figures could foreshadow trouble for Twitter in complying with the EU’s tough new online rules after owner Elon Musk fired many of the platform’s 7,500 full-time workers and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial tasks. The EU report, carried out over six weeks in the spring, found Twitter assessed just over half of the notifications it received about illegal hate speech within 24 hours, down from 82% in 2021.
Quartz

🌏 UK’s got a tough year ahead

The OECD delivered a grim outlook for 2023. Out of the G7 nations, the UK economy is expected to perform the worst, while global growth is projected to drop to 2.2%. Gazprom threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe. The Russian state-owned company claims gas traveling via pipeline through Ukraine is not reaching its intended client, Moldova. In Ukraine, blackouts are expected to last for months following heavy damage to its energy grid.
The Associated Press

100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
BBC

Bullfighting ban proposal goes before French MPs

Imported from Spain in the 19th Century, bullfighting remains popular across large parts of southern France. Now, for the first time, a proposal to ban the "corrida" has reached the floor of the National Assembly - a sign of public sentiment shifting in favour of animal rights. Sponsored by the...
BBC

Street lighting: East Yorkshire pilot aims to cut UK costs by £575m

The main Hull to York road could be used to test how to cut the cost of powering the UK's street lights. East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work on the A1079 would examine how to decarbonise street lights, illuminated road signs and bollards. It has applied for £5m from...
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Phys.org

Researchers detect illegal intercountry trade of mercury using discrepancies in mirrored trade data

The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty designed to protect humans and the environment from the harmful effects of mercury pollution. With these treaty restrictions on the use of mercury, an increase in the illegal trade of mercury has been expected. A team of researchers undertook a study of the illegal intercountry trade of mercury by examining different countries' export and import trade statistics. They were successful in developing a data driven method for detecting the illegal international trade in mercury.
US News and World Report

IMF, Ukraine Reach Economic Policy Monitoring Arrangement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
The Associated Press

EdVentures, Nahdet Misr’s VC, showcases the future of EdTech in the MENA region in a joint summit with HolonIQ

GIZA, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- EdVentures, the corporate VC arm of Egypt’s leading learning company, Nahdet Misr Publishing Group, has organized a summit on the future of Edtech in the MENA region, in collaboration with HolonIQ, the world’s leading platform for impact market intelligence based in the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005599/en/ Maria Spies - Cofounder and CEO of HOLONIQ, Patrick Brothers - Co-Founder & Co-CEO of HolonIQ, Dalia Ibrahim - Nahdet Misr Publishing House CEO and Founder of EdVentures and Maged Harby - General Manager, EdVentures. (Photo: AETOSWire)
BBC

MP bids to ban beach and beauty spot barbecues

A proposal to ban the use of disposable barbecues in beauty spots such as moorland and beaches has been introduced to the House of Commons. Conservative MP, Selaine Saxby, who proposed the idea, argued that the "right to scald a sausage anywhere" was causing "damage and destruction." The government is...
BBC

The puzzle of UK’s half a million missing workers

For the first time, more than 2.5 million people in the UK are out of work because of a long-term health problem. The number has jumped by half a million since the start of the pandemic - but, BBC News analysis reveals, the impact is spread unevenly across the country, with some regions and types of job far more affected.

