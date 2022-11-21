Stolen car causes 2 crashes, including one with an IDOT truck; drivers escape on foot

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A car hit an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) truck early Monday morning near the I-290 expressway, according to Illinois State Police .

The crash started when a stolen Kia hit a sedan near the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and West Congress Parkway around 2 a.m.

Nearby IDOT workers tried to use their truck to block traffic and stop the drivers of the stolen Kia from escaping while they waited for police to arrive.

That’s when the IDOT truck was struck by a driver in a Chevrolet Equinox.

Police said no one was seriously hurt, but the thieves of the stolen Kia ran away.

