Supervisor: Aviation interests, not East Hampton residents, behind website targeting Town Board

East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc is skeptical that a new website and several full-page advertisements asking for change to the Town Board is actually coming from town residents.

The “Stop the East Hampton Town Board” website appears to be created by angry community members in East Hampton.

“We are a community of concerned citizens committed to the East End. We strongly believe in the accountability from our public officials and are outraged by the failed leadership from the East Hampton Town Board,” it says above a pre-drafted letter to Van Scoyoc and Town Board members.

Van Scoyoc told News 12 that he’s not buying that the letter is coming from town residents.

"There would be faces attached -- it's a small town of people, they know each other, and we don't see any names or faces that we recognize, and I think it's really clear where this money is coming from."

One of the major concerns to this group is the future of the East Hampton airport. It's been a hot debate in town for decades due to noise and environmental concerns.

East Hampton Town's "grant assurances" or agreements with the FAA regarding airport operation expired in fall 2021. That's when the board decided to establish control over their own airport. After that decision, several entities sued the town, including a commercial aviation operation.

This website states that 77% of the residents want the airport to stay open, claiming $2.5 million taxpayer dollars have already been wasted on litigation.

Van Scoyoc says that's not true and believes this website is solely driven by aviation interest.

"This is well-funded aviation interests from New Jersey and outside of the East Hampton Town trying to influence and overthrow a local government,” he said.

News 12 is waiting to hear back from the creators of the website .