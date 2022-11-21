Police: Durham man threatened delivery driver with ax
A Durham man is facing charges for threatening a delivery driver with an ax, according to authorities.
Police say a driver was delivering a package to Michael Salvatore when he asked for a photo ID.
Salvatore allegedly went back inside, returned carrying an ax, and demanded the driver leave the packages.
Police say Salvatore refused to cooperate with their investigation and was taken into custody.
An ax was found and seized by police.
