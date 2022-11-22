Nassau County vote on legislative districts ends in a tie

The Nassau County vote to possibly change the county’s legislative districts ended in a 5-5 tie right down party lines Monday.

Democrats and Republicans on the Nassau County Temporary Districting Advisory commission did not approve any of the proposed redistricting maps for the county.

"The Democrats have been fighting for a non-partisan, transparent process since day one,” says Dave Mejias, chair of the Democratic delegation of the Redistricting Commission. “The Republicans have been fighting just to keep the status quo, to keep their incumbents in power, even if it means an illegally, partisan, gerrymandered map."

Democrats claim the map proposed from Republicans is racially discriminatory and politically biased.

Republicans dispute that and say their proposed map is fair, legal and accurately represent the county's current population and demographics.

Scottie Coads, of Lakeview, says she agrees with the Democrats on the commission.



"I think it's awful," says Coads. "Now they want to break it up and put us in a district where we will have no representation of likeminded interests to the community, so, it's not fair."

Matthew Pasternak lives in Wantagh and says eventually, he wants to see a non-partisan map, that will benefit everyone in Nassau.

"They could have come across the aisle and said hey, can we talk and I asked them to put some things on the table but they didn't want to do that,”says Redistricting Commission Chairman Frank Moroney.“So if we lead to litigating, we litigate, it's unfortunate."